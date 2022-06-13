Walmart is having a massive clearance sale on tech today

The week is young but Walmart has decided to start things off with a huge clearance sale on tech. With deep discounts on everything from budget-priced Chromebooks to TVs and even Instant Pots, there’s something for every need here. With so many great deals going on, it can be hard to know where to begin so we’ve helped you out by highlighting some of the very best prices around. Alternatively, if you want to see what the sale is offering for yourself, hit the button below to check out the full range.

HP Chromebook 11.6 — $98, was $225

HP often ranks among the best laptop brands because it’s a reliable manufacturer. That’s why we think this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is a great option for anyone on a budget and seeking out Chromebook deals going on right now. It offers all the basics you could need. That includes an AMD A4 processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC storage. For a Chromebook, those are the ideal budget specs that mean you can easily work on the cloud while on the move. Even better, the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook has been designed to be robust thanks to being drop tested to up to 122cm, as well as able to cope with some splashes of a drink if needed. With metal-reinforced corners, the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is designed to last.

Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Crisp + Air Fryer — $124, was $139

Practically the only kitchen appliance you need right now, the Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Crisp + Air Fryer is the highlight of the Instant Pot deals going on right now. It offers nine different features including pressure cooking, air frying, slow cooking, roasting, and even air frying. All you need to do to enable the latter is switch around its lids, and the Instant Pot becomes that versatile. It offers cooking up to 70% faster than other methods with its EvenCrisp air frying ensuring you get all the crunch with none of the oil. Its lid and inner pot are dishwasher-safe, too, for added convenience.

Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum — $129, was $250

A popular brand for anyone seeking out the best robot vacuums, the Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum is a great option for anyone looking to clean more efficiently. It offers three brushes to loosen particles, a three-layer filtration system, and 1,500Pa of suction power. Alongside that, you get up to 100 minutes of usage per charge, plus the Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum is smart enough to avoid drops, as well as be controlled via your voice or the smartphone app. It’s a true time-saver and one of the more appealing robot vacuum deals around.

Lenovo Flex 5i Laptop — $279, was $540

As the name suggests, the Lenovo Flex 5i Laptop is a truly flexible laptop. That’s in part thanks to its 14-inch touchscreen with full HD resolution which means you can get more hands-on with what you’re doing. Alongside that, you get an Intel Core i3 processor, as well as 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. For the price, this is pretty good going with touchscreens rarely available so cheaply. Up to 10 hours of battery life and other useful features like Dolby Audio sound ensure the Lenovo Flex 5i Laptop is a really versatile laptop for the price, allowing you to work hard or stream content well whenever you want.

Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K TV — $298, was $358

Coming from one of the best TV brands around, you can be confident that the Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K TV is one of the TV deals you should pay attention to. Besides the gorgeous 4K resolution, you also get useful features like Active Pixel Tuning which adjusts the contrast levels frame by frame in over 2,000 zones so you get a superior image quality. There’s also the IQ Active Processor which ensures that all HD content is upscaled to 4K, as well as a dedicated gaming mode to ensure sub 10ms input lag and Variable Refresh Rate capabilities. With three HDMI 2.1 ports, the Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K TV is well suited to hooking up to the latest games consoles, too. Packed full of great features, the Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K TV comes across as a far more expensive 4K TV than it is.

Hisense 58-inch Class 4K TV — $298, was $338

For a hefty-sized screen, there’s always the Hisense 58-inch Class 4K TV. It offers a sizeable 58-inch 4K display with a full array LED backlight to help create a sharper and more colorful picture. As well as that, there’s Motion Rate 120 which ensures that you don’t suffer from motion blur when watching fast-paced action, sport, or when gaming. A game mode further helps when playing too with significantly improved input lag. Elsewhere, there’s Roku support built-in plus a voice remote and support for Google Assistant and Alexa, too. The Hisense 58-inch Class 4K TV has all the essentials you could need.

