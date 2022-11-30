 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart shoppers love this robot vacuum, and it’s $96 today

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Anker eufy 25C robot vacuum makes light work of a floor covered in crumbs.

If you’ve got a house to keep clean and want some modern convenience to enhance the process, robot vacuum deals are what you need. One that really stands out today is at Walmart, where you can get the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum for just $96. This is a massive discount of $154, as the popular robot vacuum regularly costs $250. You’ll need to act quickly to claim this deal, as more than 1,000 have been purchased since yesterday, according to the Walmart website, and there’s no telling how long inventory will last.

Why you should buy the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum

The Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum is a quality option if you’re scouring the best robot vacuums for pet hair or the best robot vacuums for hardwood floors. It’s an incredibly capable vacuum with the modern smart capabilities found in most robot vacuums. It features three brushes to loosen particles, a three-layer filtration system, and a dustbin to capture daily messes. Powerful suction makes cleaning thorough, while a brushless motor keeps the Anker Eufy 25C as quiet as a robot vacuum can get. It’s able to run for up to 100 minutes on a single battery charge, and with its modern smarts, it’s able to return itself to its base station for charging all on its own.

And speaking of smarts, the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum has many smart features found in the best robot vacuums. It allows you to clean floors with the touch of a button, and it’s even able to access commands via the smartphone app. It does this by connecting to your smart home setup over your home’s wireless network, and once connected, it’s able to receive voice commands if you have a smart home speaker. The Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum also has drop-sensing technology that keeps it from falling down stairs and bumping into things like furniture and pets.

Related

Just $96 today at Walmart, the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum is a tremendous value. This deal offers a savings of $154, and free shipping is included with your purchase. Click over to Walmart now to claim this deal while you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get this 50-inch 4K TV for $230 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
5 great Apple holiday gifts you can buy in the Cyber Monday sales
Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals
This top-rated 180-inch Full HD projector is $50 for Cyber Monday
A boy and girl play video games on the Apeman LC350 Full HD projector.
You can get this 65-inch QLED TV for $398 if you’re fast enough
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.
This $100 Windows Cyber Monday laptop deal is still available
Front and back views of the Asus E410 14-inch laptop against a white background.
The best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals
The best Cyber Monday soundbar deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Soundbar Deals
Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals: Pixel 7, Galaxy S22 and more
Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals
The best Cyber Monday projector deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Projector Deals
Best Cyber Monday Headphone Deals: Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony
Best Cyber Monday Headphone Deals
Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals: MacBook, Lenovo, Dell, HP
Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Laptops, TVs, AirPods, and more
Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022
The best Cyber Monday AirPods deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday AirPods Deals