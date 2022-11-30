Walmart shoppers love this robot vacuum, and it’s $96 today

If you’ve got a house to keep clean and want some modern convenience to enhance the process, robot vacuum deals are what you need. One that really stands out today is at Walmart, where you can get the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum for just $96. This is a massive discount of $154, as the popular robot vacuum regularly costs $250. You’ll need to act quickly to claim this deal, as more than 1,000 have been purchased since yesterday, according to the Walmart website, and there’s no telling how long inventory will last.

Why you should buy the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum

The Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum is a quality option if you’re scouring the best robot vacuums for pet hair or the best robot vacuums for hardwood floors. It’s an incredibly capable vacuum with the modern smart capabilities found in most robot vacuums. It features three brushes to loosen particles, a three-layer filtration system, and a dustbin to capture daily messes. Powerful suction makes cleaning thorough, while a brushless motor keeps the Anker Eufy 25C as quiet as a robot vacuum can get. It’s able to run for up to 100 minutes on a single battery charge, and with its modern smarts, it’s able to return itself to its base station for charging all on its own.

And speaking of smarts, the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum has many smart features found in the best robot vacuums. It allows you to clean floors with the touch of a button, and it’s even able to access commands via the smartphone app. It does this by connecting to your smart home setup over your home’s wireless network, and once connected, it’s able to receive voice commands if you have a smart home speaker. The Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum also has drop-sensing technology that keeps it from falling down stairs and bumping into things like furniture and pets.

Just $96 today at Walmart, the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum is a tremendous value. This deal offers a savings of $154, and free shipping is included with your purchase. Click over to Walmart now to claim this deal while you can.

Editors' Recommendations