There’s no shortage of tech deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Dell, and Walmart, so if you’re planning to do some shopping today, you should take advantage of these discounts to rack up the savings. These offers include laptop deals, headphone deals, iPad deals, AirPods deals, 4K TV deals, and so much more, covering anything and everything you may need.

Whether you’re searching for a specific product, or you’re hoping to discover the missing piece to your computer or home theater setup, there are discounts waiting for you if you’re patient enough to look through all the offers. To help you out, here are some of the best tech deals that are currently available across different retailers — hopefully there’s something here that catches your eye.

Fire TV Stick 4K – $35, was $50

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K, which plugs into your 4K TV’s HDMI port, enables access to streaming content in 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ quality, with immersive audio through Dolby Atmos. It also comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you use voice commands for playback controls and to search for things to watch. The Fire TV Stick 4K is available on Amazon for just $35, down $15 from its original price of $50.

Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones – $98, was $180

For wireless headphones that provide immense value, you can’t go wrong with the Sony WH-CH710N. They can last for as long as 35 hours on a single charge, and with their adjustable metal slider, they’re comfortable to wear all day long. They’re also noise-canceling headphones, with Dual Noise Sensor technology capable of blocking out all external sounds. The Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones are sold on Best Buy for just $98, after an $82 discount to their original price of $180.

Apple AirPods – $119, was $159

Apple’s second-generation AirPods are very easy to pair with iOS devices, and they automatically connect after you take them out of their charging case. They can last for up to 5 hours on a single charge, and for more than 24 hours if you include the juice from the charging case. The wireless earbuds also provide easy access to Apple’s digital assistant Siri, as you’ll just need to say “Hey, Siri” before your voice command. Amazon is selling the AirPods for $119, after a $40 discount to their original price of $159.

HP Chromebook 11.6 – $119, was $259

Chromebooks, which run on Google’s Chrome OS, are generally cheaper than traditional laptops, but they’re still reliable and provide basic functions. That holds true for this HP Chromebook, which is powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 processor and 4GB of RAM. It also comes with an 11.6-inch HD display, and weighs only about 3 pounds. If you ‘re interested, the 11.6-inch HP Chromebook is discounted by $140 on Best Buy, bringing its price down to $119 from its original price of $259.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – $129, was $170

For Samsung fans who are looking for an AirPods alternative, you should check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The wireless earbuds feature a unique but comfortable design, with a touch-sensitive area that will let you perform functions such as controlling playback, adjusting volume, and taking phone calls. They also provide active noise cancellation, so you can focus on what you’re listening to. Walmart is selling the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at $41 off, lowering their price to $129 from their original price of $170.

FlashFish 300W solar generator – $180, was $223

The FlashFish solar generator provides 300W of continuous power and a 60,000mAh battery capacity, to address your power needs when you’re outdoors or during an outage. The battery pack may be charged through separately sold solar panels, or by plugging it into the wall outlet or your car’s 12V socket. It also comes with safety features such as short circuit protection and overheat protection. The FlashFish solar generator is available at $43 off on Amazon, which brings its price down to $180 from its original price of $223.

Apple AirPods Pro – $199, was $249

Improving upon the second-generation AirPods, Apple introduces several new features with the AirPods Pro, including active noise canceling, customizable silicone tips for a more secure and comfortable fit, and sweat and water resistance. The wireless earbuds also come with improved sound and call quality. You can buy the AirPods Pro from Amazon at $50 off, which lowers their price to $199 from their original price of $249.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) – $329, was $399

Its successor may have already been unveiled, but the Apple Watch Series 6 is still a very capable smartwatch with its comprehensive health monitoring features, including ECG and SpO2 measurements, and an always-on screen that makes it look striking on your wrist. The 40mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 6 is sold on Amazon at $70 off, lowering the wearable device’s price to $329 from its original price of $399.

TCL 50S434 4K TV – $380, was $450

Upgrade your home theater with the TCL 50S434, which features a 50-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution and HDR support for clear details and lifelike images. The 4K TV is also a smart TV that’s powered by the Android TV platform, offering easy access to your favorite streaming service. You can purchase the TCL 50S434 from Best Buy for only $380, after a $70 discount to its original price of $450.

TCL 70S430 4K TV – $548, was $700

Buying a 70-inch 4K TV is now a reality even if your budget’s not that huge with Walmart’s offer for the TCL 70S430. The TV features a 70-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution and HDR support for an immersive viewing experience. It’s also a smart TV, running on the Android TV platform, with an easy-to-use voice remote that can take and execute voice commands. Walmart is offering a $152 discount for the TCL 70S430, lowering the 4K TV’s price to $548 from its original price of $700.

Dell G15 gaming laptop – $650, was $980

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, making it capable of running the latest games without any issues. Whatever you’re playing, it will look great on the laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD display. Dell is offering a $330 discount for the Dell G15, lowering the gaming laptop’s price to $650 from its original price of $980.

HP Pavilion gaming laptop – $720, was $880

The HP Pavilion gaming laptop is equipped with the 9th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. It also has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and advanced thermal management that includes a dual fan system to keep the gaming laptop running at optimum performance. The HP Pavilion gaming laptop is available on Amazon for $720, down $160 from its original price of $880.

Dell XPS 13 laptop – $730, was $950

The Dell XPS 13 combines power and style, with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics shown through the laptop’s 13.3-inch Full HD screen. It’s also durable, as the laptop is cut from a block of aluminum in two pieces, and it stays cool to the touch with dual fans and heat pipes. Dell is offering a $220 discount on the Dell XPS 13, lowering the laptop’s price to $730 from its original price of $950.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations