Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale 2021: The best deals to shop today

Just because it’s summertime doesn’t mean there aren’t some great sales going on right now. That’s Best Buy’s plan with the best Buy Black Friday in July sale fully underway until Sunday. Through the sale, there are some absolutely fantastic deals on some of the biggest brands you could want. We’re talking deep discounts on huge 4K TVs, the latest headphones, laptops, and so much more. With so many different deals out there, we thought we’d help you out by narrowing things down to the best deals you can shop right now. Read on while we take you through our picks or hit the button below to view the full sale. Whatever you choose, you won’t be disappointed.

Asus 14-inch Laptop — $200, was $220

Coming from one of the best laptop brands out there, this Asus 14-inch laptop keeps things simple and at a great price. For just $200, you get an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of memory, plus 64GB eMMC of storage. The latter means you’ll need to store the bulk of your files on the cloud but that’s a good compromise for a laptop that’s simply ridiculously cheap given its build quality and the fact you still get a 14-inch HD screen as part of the deal. If you simply need to type up some documents while on the move, you’ll be happy with this budget purchase.

MSI Sword 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop — $1,000, was $1,200

This MSI Sword 15.6-inch gaming laptop might not quite make the cut for our best gaming laptops but it’s well worth your time. With $200 off the usual price, you get an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, plus the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050ti graphics card. Combined, that means you’ll have no problem playing the latest games while on the move. Other features include a 144Hz screen so it scrolls through the action quickly and smoothly, along with a gorgeous-looking exterior that stands out more than the average laptop. If you’re serious about gaming, you’ll appreciate everything about this setup.

Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV — $620, was $700

Hisense features in our look at the best TV brands so it’s worth paying attention to this deal. For just $620, you get a 70-inch 4K screen with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support, along with an auto-low latency mode that’s perfectly designed for gaming with no lag. Other features include a voice remote so you can talk to your TV instead of using the remote physically, as well as Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast all your favorite content directly to your TV. With Android TV as the operating system, it’s a suitably fast TV to browse, too.

Beats by Dr Dre – Powerbeats Pro — $170, was $250

In our Beats by Dr Powerbeats Pro review, we loved that these headphones offered impressive sound and a good quality battery life. That feels even more appealing when they’re $80 off right now. With a secure and snug fit that’s ideal for working out with, along with water resistance, they cover all the key components of a good pair of headphones. They look stylish, too, and being able to enjoy 9 hours of listening time before you need to recharge them is a massive help during a busy day of listening to music or podcasts.

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB — $650, was $1,400

Beautifully designed, the Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB is a gorgeous mobile device that offers two ultra-thin and high-resolution touchscreens. It’s almost impossibly thin, offering you the best of Microsoft 365 mobile while also catering to every Android app in the Google Play Store. For multitasking on the move, it’s a great device, enabling you to use two apps at once, effortlessly dragging and dropping files between screens. If you’re looking for something a little different from your mobile device, this is quite the distinctive example and it’s incredibly cheap right now.

Apple Watch Series 6 — $329, was $399

We love the Apple Watch Series 6. In our Apple Watch Series 6 review, we called it the best and most feature-rich smartwatch you can buy. It truly is. Besides being able to track everything you’d expect via a smartwatch, it also measures your blood oxygen levels, allows you to check your heart rhythm via the ECG app, and has a gorgeous Always-On Retina display that’s 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is down. Up to 20% faster than the previous model, everything about the Apple Watch Series 6 oozes class making it an unbeatable smartwatch to buy right now.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones — $170, was $350

Consistently topping the charts as some of the best wireless, noise-canceling headphones out there, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a dream to use. With highly effective and customizable noise-canceling, you can block out all surrounding noise and enjoy excellent sound quality every step of the way. Their 40mm drivers offer booming audio that’s truly immersive, while a huge 30 hours of battery life means you won’t run out of listening time any time soon. They’re super comfy to wear as well plus there’s Google Assistant support for added convenience.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus — $150, was $200

One of the best video doorbells out there, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus offers improved motion detection and enhanced Wi-Fi over past models. That means you can confidently keep an eye on what’s happening outdoors, receiving notifications on the things you care most about when someone calls around. With 1080p HD video and two-way talk, you can speak to whoever’s outside from any location via your phone, tablet, or select Alexa-enabled devices. You also get a 4-second preview video of what happened before motion was triggered for added peace of mind. If you’re not sure of the differences between Ring models, check out our look at Ring Video Doorbell 3 vs. Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus to learn the pros and cons.

