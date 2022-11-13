Best Buy Black Friday Chromebook Deals: What to buy now

Even though Black Friday doesn’t officially take place until November 25, Best Buy Black Friday deals are not only taking place, but going quickly. This is good news if you’re in the market for a new Chromebook, as Best Buy’s Black Friday Chromebook deals are a great opportunity to shop early and still get a great Black Friday price. Deals available include Chromebooks from some of the best laptop brands, and as mentioned previously, these deals are moving quickly. Many have already sold out during the early Black Friday rush, so read on for more details on what’s available and act quickly if you see a Chromebook you like. There are also many Black Friday laptop deals available if you don’t find what you’re looking for here.

Asus 14-inch Chromebook — $179, was $329

Like all of the best Chromebooks, the point of the Asus 14-inch Chromebook is simplicity. It’s powered by Google ChromeOS, an operating system designed for the way many people interact with the digital world. It comes with thousands of apps and built-in virus protection, as well as cloud backups. It’s secure, fast, and versatile, with an Intel Core M3 processor and 4GB of system RAM. This is plenty of power for everyday uses such as emailing and web browsing, and for taking in digital content. It has a Full HD screen and built-in HD webcam, which makes it a great alternative to many of the best laptops for videoconferencing, and can compete with some of the best budget laptops.

HP 14-inch Chromebook — $249, was $299

The HP 14-inch Chromebook is a fast and fun computing device. It is a great option for anyone searching the best laptops for high school students or the best laptops for college. It has an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of system RAM that combine to push through homework assignments, work presentations, and hours upon hours of binge-watching. The 14-inch screen sports HD resolution, and makes this HP Chromebook a great way to enjoy movies, photos, and other digital content. It has a minimal design that makes it as portable as any Chromebook. The HP 14-inch Chromebook is able to reach up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge, making it a great all-day option for people who like to do their work on the go.

Samsung 15.6-inch Chromebook — $270, was $299

Samsung is one of the top names in consumer electronics, and with this 15.6-inch Chromebook, it’s offering a lot of laptop-level features in the simplistic nature of a Chromebook. Among them are Full HD resolution that makes all of your favorite content more fun to watch. As well as Intel UHD Graphics 600 that improves everyday image quality, such as while browsing the web and photo editing, in addition to your weekend binge-watching. Portability is impressive with the Samsung 15.6-inch Chromebook, as it comes in at just 3.75 pounds and is just 0.6 inch thick. Despite its thin profile, it still manages to pack an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM. While it only comes with 32GB of flash storage, you can always create some extra storage space for things like photos and digital media with one of the best cloud storage services.

Acer Chromebook 317 — $319, was $499

The Acer Chromebook 317 is one of the larger Chromebooks you’ll find, as its display comes in at an impressive 17.3 inches. This makes it a great option for people who want some extra screen real estate, but who still like to do their work on the go. This is even a touchscreen Chromebook, which makes it something to consider if you also have your eye on any of the best tablets. The Acer Chromebook 317 has all of the power you could want in a Chromebook, and is made as much for comfort as functionality. Its larger size allows for a brighter screen for working in almost any lighting situation, and an integrated numeric keyboard gives it the feel of working on a desktop. The Acer Chromebook 317 is able to reach up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, meaning you can work on the go all day without needing to take a charger with you.

