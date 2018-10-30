What to expect for Best Buy’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Share

Black Friday is on the horizon and retailers such as Best Buy will soon be releasing their best holiday deals. Though this money-making holiday has predominantly been about waking up at the crack of dawn on the Friday after Thanksgiving, store hours have been inching closer to Thanksgiving Day. Consumers are now rushing to stores on Thanksgiving Day or have opted out of the Black Friday craze altogether by shopping online or waiting for Cyber Monday.

It may be tempting to skip those Black Friday lines and join the online shopping revolution, but there are still some stores, like Best Buy, that entice shoppers to show up early for doorbuster sales. During the month of November we will be hunting down the best deals leading up until Black Friday and Cyber Monday and confirming if the “discounted” prices are worth the purchase. We’ll be updating this page with the latest info on Best Buy’s deals, so make sure to visit regularly to avoid missing anything.

BEST BUY’S HOURS

Stores may vary by state.

The shopping event is predicted to mirror last year and start at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and 8 a.m. on Friday morning. Doors will close at 1 a.m. on Friday morning.

BEST BUY’S BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Product availability may vary by store location.

One great offer that Best Buy is offering compared to other retailers is free shipping for all online orders until Christmas Day. Last year, Best Buy provided an actual print version of its ad.

Some of their products from last year include a $320 markdown on a 50-inch 4K TV, available in stores only. We are predicting that Apple iPads and Google devices will be discounted as well. Best Buy will likely price match their products with other competing retailers. Expect online prices to be valid throughout the weekend into Cyber Monday, with some even staying live during Cyber Week.

Keep checking back on this page so you can plan your Black Friday route accordingly and take full advantage of all the great deals.

Follow @dealsDT

Looking for more information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.