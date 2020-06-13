  1. Deals
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for June 2020

By

The Apple Watch dominates the landscape of smart wearables, but if you’re not an iPhone user (or much of an Apple fan in general), then there may be a better option for you. As the biggest name in the world of Android smartphones and tablets, it should come as no surprise that Samsung also offers arguably the best smartwatch experience for Android users in the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch lineup.

If you’re looking for some worthy smartwatch deals and none of the current Apple Watch deals have caught your eye, then don’t give up just yet. Here, we’ve rounded up a handful of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals just for the Android crowd, along with a quick breakdown of the two flagship models — the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active 2 — to help you decide which one is right for you.

Today’s Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm)$150, was $200
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm)$230, was $280
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm)$230, was $260
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm)$249, was $279
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)$250, was $300
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm) + Galaxy Buds$360, was $430

Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm)

$230 $260
Expires soon
If the 46mm Galaxy Watch is too bulky on the wrist, this 42mm model is a great alternative -- especially at this discounted price.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm) + Galaxy Buds

$360 $430
Expires soon
This bundle gives you a nice discount on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 along with the excellent Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds when you buy them together.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm)

$249 $279
Expires soon
The Galaxy Watch is already a great value, with a great display, handy rotating mechanical bezel, and generous all-day battery life. This deal makes it even better.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm)

$230 $280
Expires soon
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the best choice for Android users who want a smartwatch that can do double duty as a full-featured fitness tracker.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)

$250 $300
Expires soon
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 ditches the mechanical bezel for a digital one, giving you more screen real estate which will be even more noticeable on that gorgeous display framed by a 44mm metal case.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm)

$150 $200
Expires soon
This first-gen 40mm Galaxy Watch Active is an incredible value and the perfect pick for Android users looking to score one of the best name-brand wearables for less than 200 bucks.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch

If you’re an Android user looking for the best smart wearable to pair with your phone or tablet, it doesn’t get much better than the Samsung Galaxy Watch. It sports all of the great design and robust build quality that you’ll also find on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets, with an intuitive software interface, a rotating bezel for app navigation, a great full-color display, and generous battery life that won’t let you down.

With a retail price of around $300, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you’re after a reasonably priced wearable that works perfectly with Android devices (the above Samsung Galaxy Watch deals make it even more attractive for those on a budget).

Two of our few criticisms of the Galaxy Watch are that both its 42mm or 46mm case sizes might prove to be a little bulky on slimmer wrists, and given that the built-in Samsung Health app is a little clunky, it’s not the best choice for users who are specifically looking for a smart wearable that can pull double duty as a full-featured fitness and activity tracker. For something a bit smaller and more fitness-oriented, consider taking a look at the Galaxy Watch Active.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

One of the most popular applications for smartwatches is fitness and health tracking, and the newer Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 fits that role perfectly for Android users (and any others who aren’t looking to shell out the extra cash for an Apple Watch Series 5). It boasts the same excellent construction quality, battery life, and sharp color display as the Galaxy Watch, with the added bonus of more user-friendly activity-tracking features that make it an ideal on-wrist companion for workouts, sports, and outdoor adventures.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 also packs the standard functionality you’d want from a modern smartwatch when synced up to your Android phone. Notably, it ditches the mechanical rotating bezel for a digital one built into the Tizen OS, and it works beautifully while giving you some extra screen real estate, which helps to make up for the smaller case. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. This offers users with slender wrists a smaller alternative to the Galaxy Watch, but if you like a beefier case (and the bigger screen that comes with it), the 44mm model has you covered.

They’re both great picks and are priced similarly to the standard Galaxy Watch, but a discount is always welcome and the above Samsung Galaxy Watch deals let you score one for even less. The first-gen Galaxy Watch Active is also still an excellent pick if you want to grab one for less than $200 and aren’t fussy about having the incremental upgrades that come with the Active 2.

