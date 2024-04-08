 Skip to main content
Stop what you’re doing and buy this 17-inch laptop right now

Jennifer Allen
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.
HP

Do you need a new laptop but your budget is pretty tight? There’s a big discount on a HP 17-inch laptop at HP right now and it’s easily one of the best laptop deals for anyone keen to save money. Usually costing $500, you can buy this laptop for just $280 thereby saving $230. For a 17-inch laptop, that’s a huge discount so if you’re looking for a cheap desktop replacement, this is well worth checking out. It’s the latest example of what great value you can get from laptops these days. Here’s what you need to know about it if you need a little more convincing.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z

Knowing what to buy when seeking a new laptop can feel pretty complicated. There are so many options around and when your budget doesn’t allow for something from the best laptops list, what do you do? Prioritize certain parts of the laptop and think deeply about what you need. Here’s a quick overview of why you should buy this particular HP 17-inch laptop.

You need a huge screen

Laptops typically focus on offering either 13-inch or 15-inch screens. 17-inch screens are available but they’re not as common meaning they aren’t discounted as frequently. With this laptop, you get a 17-inch HD+ screen. That means an increased resolution of 1600 x 900 which adds to the flexibility that comes here. You’ll have more screen space for juggling many windows or simply being able to see things more clearly. It also has 250 nits of brightness which isn’t high but isn’t bad going either.

You’re happy with a basic spec

The HP Laptop 17z isn’t the fastest of laptops but it’s just fine for typing up documents, browsing online and other basic but daily duties. Most people don’t need anything too fast other than gamers or video editors so this model will suffice. It has an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s all you need for daily usage.

You want reliability

Originating from one of the best laptop brands, the HP Laptop 17z is well-designed to be reliable and comfortable to use. It has a lift-hinge which elevates the keyboard for a more natural typing experience that is easier on your wrists. It also has an enlarged clickpad which is convenient while there’s HP Fast Charge support which gives you back 50% of power in about 45 minutes. Its keyboard also has a numeric keypad which is useful for entering plenty of figures quickly. It all comes together to mean this HP 17-inch laptop is more versatile than you’d expect for the price.

This HP Laptop 17z is a great option for starting out or buying something simple yet effective. From its 720p HD webcam to its USB-C port and HDMI 1.4 ports, it’s designed to have all the simple pleasures you could need. If you’re looking to upgrade from an aging model or you want to treat your child to their first laptop, this is the ideal option. It’s currently on sale for just $280 instead of $500 which is a steal for a laptop with a 17-inch screen and from such a reputable brand. Check it out now before you miss out.

Jennifer Allen
Best Buy laptop deals: Cheap laptops starting at $149
Apple M1 MacBook Air open on a desk with plants in the background.

Best Buy is always one of the best places to buy a laptop online. It carries all of the best laptop brands, has a lot of inventory to choose from, and almost always has some of the best laptop deals. This is all good news if you’re in the market for a new laptop, as Best Buy currently has a lot of laptops discounted. Some of the best Best Buy laptop deals include models by Dell, HP, Lenovo, and even Apple. We’ve tracked them all down to make landing some savings more convenient. Consult our laptop buying guide as needed and read onward for more information on some of the Best Buy laptop deals you can currently take advantage of.
HP 14-inch Chromebook — $149, was $299

The HP 14-inch Chromebook is a fast and fun computing device. It is a great option for anyone searching the best laptops for high school students or the best laptops for college. It has an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of system RAM that combine to push through homework assignments, work presentations, and hours upon hours of binge watching. The 14-inch screen sports HD resolution, and makes this HP Chromebook a great way to enjoy movies, photos, and other digital content. It has a minimal design that makes it as portable as any Chromebook. The HP 14-inch laptop is able to reach up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge, making it a great all-day option for people who like to do their work on the go.

Read more
Ends tonight: Get this Asus 16-inch laptop for $400 instead of $750
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED sitting on a table top.

If you want to upgrade to a laptop with a bigger screen from 13 inches or 14 inches, then you should think about taking advantage of Best Buy's ongoing offer for the Asus Vivobook 16X. From its original price of $750, it's down to nearly half at just $400 following a $350 discount. There's not a lot of time remaining on the bargain though as it expires tonight, but with laptop deals like this, there's a chance that stocks run out before then. If you want to get the device for this cheap, you need to complete your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook 16X
The Asus Vivobook 16X features a 16-inch screen with Full HD resolution for bright colors and sharp details. The laptop is still thin at just 0.78 of an inch, but it sacrifices a bit of portability to make room for this relatively large display, but the extra screen real estate more than makes up for it, as it will come in handy for tasks like managing spreadsheets and making presentations, and for recreational activities such as playing PC games and watching streaming shows.

Read more
One of Razer’s best gaming laptops is $400 off right now
The Razer Blade 18 on a table in front of a window.

The Razer Blade 16 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is one of the most powerful gaming laptops in the market right now, so while its original price of $4,300 is pretty expensive, it falls within expectations. You can enjoy savings when buying the machine though, as Razer is offering a $400 discount that lowers its price to $3,900. It's still not cheap, but if you can afford it, you'll quickly understand why it's worth every single penny. Buy the gaming laptop now as its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop
The Razer Blade 16 features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, alongside the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM that's the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. These specifications make it powerful enough to challenge the best gaming laptops -- you'll not only be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings without running into issues, but you'll also be prepared for the next few years of upcoming PC games.

Read more