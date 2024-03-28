If the laptop deals that you come across are too expensive because all you need is a basic device, then you may want to check out Chromebook deals. Here’s an affordable offer that may catch your attention — the HP Chromebook 14a for only $149, following a $150 discount on its original price of $299. That’s insanely cheap, and we don’t think that price will hold for a long time. If you’re interested in taking advantage of this bargain, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately because it may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14a

A Chromebook is a laptop that’s powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which is a web-based operating system that allows devices to run fast and smooth despite cheap components. For example, the HP Chromebook 14a is only equipped with the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, but it’s good enough for the basic tasks that you’ll need to complete for work or school such as typing documents, doing online research, and making presentations. The HP Chromebook 14a doesn’t have much built-in storage as it only comes with a 64GB eMMC, but you’ll have all the space that you need for your files on Google Drive.

The screen of the HP Chromebook 14a may be relatively small at 14 inches, but it keeps the device portable so it won’t be cumbersome to take with you wherever you go. Like the best Chromebooks, it offers long battery life of up to 14 hours on a single charge, and it’s also equipped with a 720p HD camera with dual-array microphones for video calls and online meetings.

The HP Chromebook 14a isn’t a powerhouse of a machine, but if it’s enough for your planned usage, you can currently get it for a very cheap price of $149 from Best Buy. That’s half its sticker price of $299, but if you want to pocket the savings of $150, you’re going to have to be quick in completing the transaction. That’s because there’s no assurance that the HP Chromebook 14a will still be this affordable tomorrow, so add it to your cart and push through with the checkout process today.

Editors' Recommendations