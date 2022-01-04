The New Year is here, bringing with it more discounts on a wide variety of tech products even after the busy holiday season. Whether you’re doing some very late shopping for gifts or you just waited for the chaos to settle down, the good news is that you can still likely score some excellent deals on the items that you’ve got an eye on.

If you don’t know where to start with your search for unbelievable offers, we’re here to help you out. We’ve gathered some of the best tech deals across different retailers that you can take advantage of right now. You have to hurry though, as it’s unclear how long these price cuts will last.

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

Apple fans who have been on the lookout for AirPods deals shouldn’t miss this opportunity to purchase the AirPods Pro with a discount from Amazon. The wireless earbuds are very easy to set up with Apple devices — all you need to do is to open the charging case and hold them near your iPhone or iPad. They come with three sizes of silicone tips for a customizable fit, and they’re also sweat- and water-resistant so they won’t get damaged by sweaty workouts and sudden rain. The wireless earbuds also offer active noise cancellation to block external noise, Transparency Mode so you can hear what’s going on around you without having to take them out of your ears, and quick access to Apple’s digital assistant by simply saying “Hey Siri.” Amazon is selling the AirPods Pro with a $52 discount, which brings their price down to just $197 from their original price of $249.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop — $280, was $355

If you’re on the hunt for affordable but reliable laptop deals, you can’t go wrong with Dell laptop deals, which currently include this $75 discount for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. The laptop is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 600, which makes it more than capable of handling everyday tasks such as doing online research, typing documents, checking social media, and watching streaming content. The laptop also comes with a 128GB SSD for storage and Windows 11 Home (S Mode) pre-installed. The 15.6-inch HD display features Dell’s ComfortView technology, which helps reduce harmful blue light emissions to prevent eye fatigue. You can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $280 from Dell, after a $75 discount to its original price of $355.

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) — $379, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 7, the latest edition of Apple’s smartwatch, is Digital Trends’ top option among the best smartwatches. When comparing the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 6, the advantages of the new model include a screen area that’s larger by 20% due to reduced bezels, a sturdier crack-resistant display, faster charging through a new USB-C charger, a full on-screen QWERTY keyboard, and an IP6X dust certification rating. The smartwatch also offers comprehensive health features, with the capability to take your heart rate and electrocardiogram readings, measure blood oxygen levels, send out an emergency alert if you fall, and track your sleep, among many other functions. If you want the Apple Watch Series 7 on your wrist, the wearable device’s GPS, 41mm version is part of Amazon’s Apple Watch deals with a $20 discount that brings its price down to $379 from its original price of $399.

Google Pixel 6 (128GB) — $549, was $599

Android fans shouldn’t miss the chance to purchase the Google Pixel 6 for cheaper than usual through Best Buy’s smartphone deals. It might not be as powerful as the Google Pixel 6 Pro, but the Google Pixel 6 is in Digital Trends’ best smartphones as the best value smartphone, as it comes with flagship-level features at a more affordable price. The smartphone features the same design, new hardware, and long-lasting battery as its larger counterpart, in addition to software that creates excellent shots through its camera. It’s powered by the Google Tensor processor and 8GB of RAM and equipped with a battery that can last more than 24 hours on a single charge. The 128GB version of the Google Pixel 6 is currently on sale for only $549 on Best Buy, down $50 from its original price of $599.

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $550, was $750

You don’t have to spend a small fortune if you want to upgrade your home theater setup with 70-inch TV deals, as there are 4K TV deals that will let you enjoy massive savings. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with a price cut for an offer that’s tough to ignore. The TV’s 70-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution also features High Dynamic Range, for a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, and is supported by DTS Studio Sound for realistic and immersive audio. The 4K TV, which can upscale content to Ultra HD-level quality, is also a smart TV that’s powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform, for easy access to streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+. The 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is a steal at its discounted price of $550 from Best Buy, after a $200 discount to its original price of $750.

Microsoft Surface Pro X — $800, was $900

For a portable PC experience, you might want to invest in the Microsoft Surface Pro X. The mobile device is very easy to bring anywhere because it weighs less than 2 pounds and is just 0.2 inches at its thickest. It doesn’t sacrifice power though, as it won’t have any trouble multitasking between several apps with its Microsoft SQ1 processor and 8GB of RAM. The device can last up to 15 hours on a single charge, and it comes with a 13-inch PixelSense display with 2880 x 1920 resolution that’s great for both work and play. You can also purchase the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard to transform the tablet into a laptop. The Microsoft Surface Pro X is available under Best Buy’s Surface Pro deals for just $800, after a $100 discount to its original price of $900.

MacBook Air 2020 (256GB) — $950, was $999

Apple broke new ground with the 2020 MacBook Air, which is part of the group of computers that debuted the company’s own M1 processor. The chip is part of why it’s currently in Digital Trends’ best laptops, as it greatly improves the device’s battery life and performance. The laptop is even completely fanless, as the M1 processor is capable of tackling demanding tasks without causing an increase in temperature. Add a 13.3-inch Retina display, up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, and 8GB of RAM, and you’ve got a laptop that’s always in demand from MacBook deals. Amazon has slashed the price of the 256GB version of the 2020 MacBook Air by $49, lowering its price to $950 from its original price of $999.

