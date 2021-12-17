If you still have some loose ends for your Christmas shopping, the good news is that there’s no shortage of tech deals from different retailers. No matter your budget, you’ll be able to purchase gifts for your friends and family members, and even for yourself, through discounts on products like the 3rd-generation Apple AirPods, the Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, and many more.

With the holiday season fast approaching, stocks of the most popular products aren’t expected to last much longer, and deliveries will soon start suffering from delays as shipping channels get congested. To avoid all this hassle, you shouldn’t take up too much time in thinking about whether a product is worth buying. If you see a deal that you like, you should click the Buy Now button immediately, to secure stocks and to make sure that the item arrives at your doorstep in time for Christmas.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, Bluetooth) — $130, was $250

If you’re looking for smartwatch deals but you want an alternative to the Apple Watch, you should consider taking advantage of Samsung’s discount for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. When comparing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the cheaper, sleeker, and more modern-looking version of the wearable device, but it offers the same Wear OS 3 experience with comprehensive fitness and health-tracking features, a digital rotating bezel, and a two-day battery life. Samsung is selling the 40mm, Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 4 for just $130, after a $120 discount that nearly halves its original price of $250.

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) — $140, was $179

The third-generation Apple AirPods, with their upgraded sound quality, wireless MagSafe charging, head-tracking spatial audio, and IPX4 water resistance, bridge the gap between the AirPods and the AirPods Pro. The wireless earbuds can last for up to 6 hours on a single charge, and a total of 30 hours when including the juice from the charging case. They also offer easy access to Apple’s digital assistant by simply saying “Hey Siri,” allowing you to use voice commands for a variety of functions. If you’ve been planning to purchase the third-generation AirPods, Amazon’s AirPods deals currently includes a $39 discount that brings their price down to just $140 from their original price of $179.

Ring Video Doorbell 4 — $170, was $200

You can’t put a price on your peace of mind when it comes to your home’s security, but you can get a good deal for the Ring Video Doorbell 4 from Best Buy’s Ring doorbell deals. When comparing the Ring Video Doorbell 4 and Ring Video Doorbell 3, the latest version of the smart home device offers improved Wi-Fi connectivity and performance; the Pre-Roll function, which captures footage up to four seconds before a motion event is triggered, in high resolution and color; and a longer battery life, if you’re going for a wireless installation. The Ring Video Doorbell 4, which will let you see who’s outside your door and talk to them through your smartphone, is available from Best Buy at $30 off, lowering its price to $170 from its original price of $200.

MSI Optix G272 Gaming Monitor — $174 was $259

After buying a new gaming PC, or once you’ve upgraded your CPU’s components, you should be taking a look at monitor deals next so that the improved processing power will be properly shown on the screen. You don’t have to break the bank when buying a new display though, as there are cheap options like the MSI Optix G272 gaming monitor. It features a 27-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a frameless design, a refresh rate of 144Hz for smoother frames, and a response time of 1ms that eliminates screen tearing. If you need a new gaming monitor, you shouldn’t miss Walmart’s offer for the MSI Optix G272, which brings its price down to $174 from its original price of $259 after an $85 discount.

Fitbit Versa 3 — $180, was $230

Fitbit is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best fitness trackers, and the brand continues its winning ways with the Fitbit Versa 3. The wearable device offers comprehensive health tracking features — it can monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen levels, and it can check your skin temperature and sleeping patterns, among other functions. It also comes with built-in GPS, so you can see your pace and distance even without your smartphone with you, and it works with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa to recognize voice commands for searching for information, setting alarms, controlling your smart home devices, and more. You can purchase the Fitbit Versa 3 from Best Buy’s Fitbit deals with a $50 price cut, making it more affordable at $180 from its original price of $230.

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $500, was $750

Upgrade your home theater setup’s display with Best Buy’s 4K TV deals, which includes a tempting offer for the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. Enjoy movies and shows in 4K Ultra HD quality, with High Dynamic Range providing sharper contrasts and realistic colors. It’s also a smart TV that’s powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which will let you access a virtually unlimited library of content through your favorite streaming services. The 4K TV also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, so you can issue voice commands for Amazon’s Alexa to perform. Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV at $250 off, lowering its price to just $500 from its original price of $750.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop — $550, was $650

The best gaming desktops will let you play video games without worrying about minimum specifications, and that’s certainly the case with the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. The machine is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card, so it won’t have any trouble running the latest titles. The CPU also comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, a robust power supply that keeps it ready for component upgrades, and customizable LED lights. Gamers shouldn’t miss HP’s gaming PC deals, which includes a $100 discount for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, bringing its price down to $550 from its original price of $650.

Apple MacBook Pro 2020 (256GB) — $1,100, was $1,299

Apple broke ground with its M1 chip, which offers a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance on computers such as the 2020 MacBook Pro. In addition to the improved processing power, the MacBook Pro features a 13-inch Retina display with vibrant colors and sharp details, fantastic audio quality from its speakers, and a battery that Apple promises can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. Amazon is selling the 2020 MacBook Pro with a 256GB SSD for storage for just $1,100 under its MacBook deals, after a $199 discount to the laptop’s original price of $1,299.

