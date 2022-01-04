Walmart is having a FLASH SALE on tech today — what to buy

The holiday season has come and gone, but discounts on various tech products are still widespread among different retailers. One of them is Walmart, which has launched a flash sale today on devices that include soundbars, Chromebooks, robot vacuums, monitors, and 4K TVs.

It’s unclear how long stocks of the products in Walmart’s flash sale will last, so if you see a deal that you like, you should click the Buy Now button as soon as you can. To help you search for what to buy from the giant retailer, we’ve gathered some of the best deals — hopefully at least one of them catches your eye.

Samsung HW-T415/ZA Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer — $99, was $149

If you’re on the hunt for soundbar deals, you shouldn’t miss Walmart’s discount for the Samsung HW-T415/ZA soundbar with wireless subwoofer. The 170W, 2.1-channel soundbar features surround sound expansion, which widens the listening area both to the sides and upward so you’ll feel like you’re in the middle of the action, and it can connect to your TV through Bluetooth for a wireless setup. The Samsung HW-T415/ZA soundbar with wireless subwoofer is available from Walmart for just $99, after a $50 discount to its original price of $149.

Samsung Chromebook 4 — $119, was $229

For those who are on a tight budget, you might want to check out Chromebook deals as a more affordable alternative to traditional laptops. Chromebooks like the Samsung Chromebook 4 run on Google’s Chrome OS, which promise quick startups and snappy performance despite low-end hardware because they rely on web-based apps instead of installed software. The Samsung Chromebook 4, which features an 11.6-inch screen, the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and an 12.5-hour battery life, is down to $119 on Walmart, nearly half its original price of $229 after a $110 discount.

iRobot Roomba 670 — $177, was $275

iRobot’s Roomba is one of the most popular brands among the best robot vacuums, and that’s because of products like the iRobot Roomba 670. The robot vacuum will keep your floors spotless with a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and sucks up dirt, dust, and debris. It also packs Dirt Detect sensors that allow it to focus on areas that need extra cleaning, in addition to other sensors that help it navigate around your furniture. You can use the iRobot Home app or Google Assistant to schedule and control the cleaning routine of the iRobot Roomba 670, which is part of Walmart’s Roomba deals with a $98 price cut to its original price of $275, bringing it down to just $177.

MSI Optix G272 Gaming Monitor — $188, was $259

The best monitors do justice to your computer’s processing power, but you don’t have to spend a lot because of options like the MSI Optix G272. The gaming monitor is equipped with a 27-inch screen with Full HD resolution, as well as a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother graphics and a 1ms response time that eliminates screen tearing. The monitor also comes with Game Mode, which lets you choose your gaming style for optimized visual effects. The MSI Optix G272 is even more affordable with a $71 discount under Walmart’s monitor deals, which lowers its price to $188 from its original price of $259.

TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $319, was $600

TCL has taken a spot among Digital Trends’ best 4K TVs, so you know that you’re getting a top-notch product with the TCL 4-Series 4K TV. Its 55-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution and High Dynamic Range technology for exceptional clarity, sharp details, and accurate colors. The 4K TV is also a smart TV that runs on the Roku TV platform, which enables quick access to your favorite streaming services, while also offering a home screen that you can customize to your liking. Walmart’s 4K TV deals is selling the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV at $281 off, nearly halving its price to $319 from its original price of $600.

