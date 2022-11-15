 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Why you should buy a robot vacuum today (spoiler: they’re cheap)

Jennifer Allen
By

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing, giving shoppers a great chance to beat the rush while still enjoying Black Friday prices early this year. In particular, we’re seeing some awesome offers on robot vacuums, with the helpful devices sure to help you cut down on the need to clean up without help. Here’s a quick look at two of the highlights from the Black Friday robot vacuum deals going on right now at Walmart.

Eufy Clean G32 Pro — $119, was $299

Eufy G32 on a white background.

Keeping costs down yet efficiency high, the Eufy Clean G32 Pro has all the key features you could need. It offers smart dynamic navigation so it’s clever enough to clean across all floors efficiently rather than wandering around your home aimlessly. Combined with its 2,000Pa of suction power, it’s also fantastic at removing pet hair, food crumbs, dirt, and any other debris you may need to clear. BoostIQ technology means it automatically increases suction power any time it switches from hard to carpeted floors, too, so you always get the best clean. Other features like great app support, drop-sensing technology, and an anti-collision sensor mean it stays safe at all times. Nice and low maintenance, it’s sure to save you plenty of time needing to vacuum manually. And it’s surprisingly quiet, working out about as loud as the average microwave oven.

iRobot Roomba i1+ — $288, was $530

iRobot Roomba i1+ on a white background.

Roombas often feature among the best robot vacuums because they are packed with all the best features. In the case of the iRobot Roomba i1+, it’s capable of cleaning in neat rows thanks to its floor tracking sensors. It offers ten times the power-lifting suction of previous models along with dual multi-surface rubber brushes so it can cope with different floor types as well as extensive pet hair. iRobot’s patented Dirt Detect technology also means it can detect dirtier areas of your home and focus on those, with personalized cleaning suggestions helping to take the guesswork out of cleaning. Even better, it can empty itself with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal meaning it empties itself for up to 60 days, saving you even more hassle. Combined with the app and scheduling feature, you can even set the robot to start cleaning when you’re out, without having to worry about it running into any issues.

Editors' Recommendations

You won’t believe how cheap this Shark cordless vacuum is today
Man using Shark Dyson cordless vacuum in living room
If you buy one thing today, make it this 75-inch 4K TV for $580
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.
You can buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for $188 today (and you should)
A TCL 4 Series 4k TV is mounted on a brick wall in a living room.
Best robot vacuum deals for November 2022
Roborock S6Pure Robot vacuum and mop in living room.
Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals: What to buy before it’s gone
Good Morning GIF in Slack on a laptop.
You can (and totally should) buy a Roomba robot vacuum for $177
iRobot Roomba 670 vacuum cleaner cleaning a floor.
Don’t miss your chance to get a Ring Video Doorbell for $60 today
Person using a Ring doorbell.
Fitbit Versa 4 just got its first big price cut — save $80 right now
Fall 22 Fitbit lineup inlcuding Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3.
Samsung’s 120-inch smart 4K projector is $1,500 off right now
Samsung Premiere UST Projector.
This bestselling gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $200 off at Walmart
iBuyPower gaming desktop with keyboard and mouse.
Best Buy just started a 3-day flash sale – all the best deals
Best Buy logo on a building.
Walmart Black Friday: This 65-inch QLED just dropped below $400
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.
UFC 281 PPV deal: Lock in now and save $50 on the fight tomorrow
UFC 281 will see Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira square off.