Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing, giving shoppers a great chance to beat the rush while still enjoying Black Friday prices early this year. In particular, we’re seeing some awesome offers on robot vacuums, with the helpful devices sure to help you cut down on the need to clean up without help. Here’s a quick look at two of the highlights from the Black Friday robot vacuum deals going on right now at Walmart.

Eufy Clean G32 Pro — $119, was $299

Keeping costs down yet efficiency high, the Eufy Clean G32 Pro has all the key features you could need. It offers smart dynamic navigation so it’s clever enough to clean across all floors efficiently rather than wandering around your home aimlessly. Combined with its 2,000Pa of suction power, it’s also fantastic at removing pet hair, food crumbs, dirt, and any other debris you may need to clear. BoostIQ technology means it automatically increases suction power any time it switches from hard to carpeted floors, too, so you always get the best clean. Other features like great app support, drop-sensing technology, and an anti-collision sensor mean it stays safe at all times. Nice and low maintenance, it’s sure to save you plenty of time needing to vacuum manually. And it’s surprisingly quiet, working out about as loud as the average microwave oven.

iRobot Roomba i1+ — $288, was $530

Roombas often feature among the best robot vacuums because they are packed with all the best features. In the case of the iRobot Roomba i1+, it’s capable of cleaning in neat rows thanks to its floor tracking sensors. It offers ten times the power-lifting suction of previous models along with dual multi-surface rubber brushes so it can cope with different floor types as well as extensive pet hair. iRobot’s patented Dirt Detect technology also means it can detect dirtier areas of your home and focus on those, with personalized cleaning suggestions helping to take the guesswork out of cleaning. Even better, it can empty itself with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal meaning it empties itself for up to 60 days, saving you even more hassle. Combined with the app and scheduling feature, you can even set the robot to start cleaning when you’re out, without having to worry about it running into any issues.

