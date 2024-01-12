 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! This popular Roomba robot vacuum is 20% off right now

Lena Borrelli
By
iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum
iRobot

Kiss those dirty floors goodbye because the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is on sale and ready to tackle those messy areas! This super-affordable model is loaded with features typically only seen in more expensive models, and now it is even cheaper. When surveying Roomba deals, this sale is not quite as good as the pricing we saw during Cyber Monday deals, but it helps if you are looking for fast cleaning after the holiday rush. The sale is only for a limited time, so it is better to buy sooner rather than later so you don’t miss this amazing deal! 

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

The holidays are over, the tree has been put away, and it is time to give the house a solid cleaning after the holiday hubbub. The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is up to the task, taking the elbow grease out of clean floors. iRobot is a frequent feature on Digital Trends for its outstanding performance, earning a spot on our lists for both the best robot vacuum and the best robot vacuum and mop combos. Its Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum continues in that vein, showing enormous flexibility backed by reliable performance. “​​The iRobot Roomba 694 is a sleekly designed, powerful cleaning machine,” we say in our iRobot Roomba 694 review. “But the Roomba 694 not only has brawn, it has brains.” 

There is traditional button control, but more notably, you can also use the iRobot HOME app or your own voice to direct the unit. With WiFi connectivity, it is also compatible with Google Assistant, so you can use Alexa to help keep your home tidy. Its advanced sensors, along with features like Cliff Detect, will learn the layout of your home so it does not fall down stairs or collide with furniture. Its three-stage cleaning system includes Dirt Detect Sensors, which identify high-traffic areas of your home so it can focus more on those areas. The combination of an Edge-Sweeping brush with Dual Multi-Surface brushes is highly effective, with the unit working seamlessly on carpets, wood, and hard floors to cover every inch of your home. It will clean up after the furry members of your household, too, as it is exceptionally efficient with pet hair. Its lithium-ion battery is long-lasting for those extended cleaning sessions. As an added bonus, the entire unit is self-charging, too, so you never have to worry about charging it.

Related

It’s worth it to have a clean home. With the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum on sale, you have no excuse not to have one. You can get 20% off now, slashing the price from $275 to only $220. Just don’t delay – Amazon hasn’t shared how long the sale lasts, so it could expire at any time! 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lena Borrelli
Lena Borrelli
Writer
Lena Borrelli is a Digital Trends contributor previously featured in ZDNET, Techopedia, CNET, and Home Advisor.
Hurry! This popular robot vacuum is discounted to $69 right now
The ionvac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum vacuums the floor of a nursery while a baby lies asleep in its crib.

While some robot vacuum deals can reach hundreds of dollars -- and that's already with discounts! -- there are also some extremely affordable models of this type of cleaning machine. A great example is the IonVac SmartClean 2000, a popular robot vacuum with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours from Walmart. It probably has something to do with its price, as it's down to a very cheap $69 for savings of $60 on its original price of $129. With stocks in danger of selling out, you'll have to proceed with your purchase of this robot vacuum immediately.

Why you should buy the IonVac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum
The IonVac SmartClean 2000 may be cheap, but it shares several features with some of the best robot vacuums, including the ability to maintain a spotless floor. Its motor offers 2,000 Pa of suction power that's capable of picking up all kinds of dirt, dust, and debris, and its wheels provide enough traction to navigate through different floor types such as hardwood and carpets. It's got a three-stage cleaning system that includes a roller brush and side brushes, and once it's done or its runtime of 100 minutes is up, it automatically returns to its dock to recharge.

Read more
Give the gift of a robot vacuum for Christmas for only $69
ionvac SmartClean 2000

Robot vacuum deals rarely get as cheap as the one we’ve just spotted at Walmart. Normally priced at $129, you can buy an Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac for just $69 at the moment. A saving of $60, it’s bordering on impulse buy territory with this the ideal gift for someone who can’t decide whether to invest in a robot vacuum or not. If that sounds mighty tempting, take a look at what else we have to say about it below. Count on the deal ending pretty soon given how cheap it is.

Why you should buy the Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac
The Ionvac name doesn’t feature in our look at the best robot vacuums but at this price, who’s complaining, right? With the Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac, you get all the essentials you need. It has a powerful motor with 2,000Pa of suction power that’s capable of sweeping the floor well. It’s also smart enough to navigate from hardwood to rugs and carpet with its gripping Floor Wheel Drive traction wheels being highly capable at seemingly all terrain.

Read more
Save on Roomba and more with these holiday robot vacuum deals
iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ smart vacuum and mop near kids and pets

If you haven’t wrapped up your holiday shopping just yet, rest assured there is still a lot of tech out there to shop. There are a lot of deals to pounce on if you’re looking for something for the smart home, as robot vacuum deals are popping up all over the place. Roomba, of course, is probably the most recognizable name when it comes to robot vacuums, and there are several Roomba models discounted. But there are plenty of others as well, and we’ve tracked down all of our favorite robot vacuum deals you can shop for the holidays. You’ll find them below, as well as some information on which may be the best for you.
Our favorite holiday robot vacuum deal
iRobot Roomba 694 — $215, was $275

Known the world over for its great design and smart capabilities, the Roomba is made with the smart home in mind. The iRobot Roomba 694 is one of the most popular Roomba robot vacuums. It features a minimal design that remains unobtrusive and allows the Roomba to get into small spaces. In terms of its cleaning capabilities, the Roomba 694 has a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes. It can clean on carpet and hard floors, and an edge-sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges.

Read more