Hurry! This popular Roomba robot vacuum is 20% off right now

Kiss those dirty floors goodbye because the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is on sale and ready to tackle those messy areas! This super-affordable model is loaded with features typically only seen in more expensive models, and now it is even cheaper. When surveying Roomba deals, this sale is not quite as good as the pricing we saw during Cyber Monday deals, but it helps if you are looking for fast cleaning after the holiday rush. The sale is only for a limited time, so it is better to buy sooner rather than later so you don’t miss this amazing deal!

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

The holidays are over, the tree has been put away, and it is time to give the house a solid cleaning after the holiday hubbub. The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is up to the task, taking the elbow grease out of clean floors. iRobot is a frequent feature on Digital Trends for its outstanding performance, earning a spot on our lists for both the best robot vacuum and the best robot vacuum and mop combos. Its Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum continues in that vein, showing enormous flexibility backed by reliable performance. “​​The iRobot Roomba 694 is a sleekly designed, powerful cleaning machine,” we say in our iRobot Roomba 694 review. “But the Roomba 694 not only has brawn, it has brains.”

There is traditional button control, but more notably, you can also use the iRobot HOME app or your own voice to direct the unit. With WiFi connectivity, it is also compatible with Google Assistant, so you can use Alexa to help keep your home tidy. Its advanced sensors, along with features like Cliff Detect, will learn the layout of your home so it does not fall down stairs or collide with furniture. Its three-stage cleaning system includes Dirt Detect Sensors, which identify high-traffic areas of your home so it can focus more on those areas. The combination of an Edge-Sweeping brush with Dual Multi-Surface brushes is highly effective, with the unit working seamlessly on carpets, wood, and hard floors to cover every inch of your home. It will clean up after the furry members of your household, too, as it is exceptionally efficient with pet hair. Its lithium-ion battery is long-lasting for those extended cleaning sessions. As an added bonus, the entire unit is self-charging, too, so you never have to worry about charging it.

It’s worth it to have a clean home. With the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum on sale, you have no excuse not to have one. You can get 20% off now, slashing the price from $275 to only $220. Just don’t delay – Amazon hasn’t shared how long the sale lasts, so it could expire at any time!

