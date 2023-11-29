There’s a lot of things that a robot vacuum can do to help you keep your floors clean, and if you’re interested in getting one, you’re going to want to take advantage of this 42% discount for the iRobot Roomba 694. A leftover offer from the robot vacuum Cyber Monday deals, it’s still online to give you one last chance to buy the robot vacuum for just $159 instead of $275. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before you miss out on the $116 in savings, so if you want it, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

The iRobot Roomba 694 may not be the latest model of the brand’s robot vacuums, but for most families, it will get the job done. It features a three-stage cleaning system that allows it to pick up all kinds of dirt, debris, and pet hair, alongside an edge-sweeping brush that handles corners and edges and dual multi-surface brushes that work on different floor types. The robot vacuum also comes with an auto-adjust cleaning head that can change its height, so it can go from carpets to hard floors without missing a beat. It can run for 90 minutes from a full charge, after which it will automatically return to its dock to recharge.

Smart capabilities make up the bulk of the features to consider in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum, and the iRobot Roomba 694 doesn’t disappoint. It’s powered by iRobot OS, which can give personalized cleaning suggestions depending on your habits and routines, and it’s equipped with a complete suite of sensors for navigating around your home and avoiding falling down stairs. You can control the iRobot Roomba 694 through its companion app, or through smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa.

The iRobot Roomba 694 is a robot vacuum that will meet the needs of most households, and more families will be able to afford it with Amazon’s 42% discount that brings its price down to only $159 from its original price of $275. We’re not sure when the offer for savings of $116 will expire though, as robot vacuum deals usually don’t last long, If you’re already looking forward to the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum cleaning your floors, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

