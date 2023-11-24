 Skip to main content
The best chest freezer Black Friday deals — From just $160

Andrew Morrisey
By

Black Friday deals have started hitting the streets, and Black Friday makes a good time to purchase a little extra anything. That, of course, includes extra freezer space, particularly if you regularly manage to fill one of the best kitchen refrigerators to the brink. There are a lot of chest freezers seeing Black Friday discounts, each of which you could easily stick in the garage or basement corner. We’ve tracked down the best deals, so read onward for more information on the best ways to save.

Best chest freezer Black Friday deal

Insignia 7-cubic feet chest freezer — $200, was $250

The Insignia 7-cubic feet chest freezer placed in a garage.
Insignia

Insignia is a quality brand when it comes to home electronics, and this 7-cubic feet chest freezer is one of the best options for some savings. You’ll be getting a lot of additional storage space if your fridge seems like it’s always spilling over. You’ll also be getting an appliance that comes garage-ready. The Insignia 7-cubic feet chest freezer make it easy to store meat, frozen meals, and snacks for seasons at a time.

When it comes to using the Insignia 7-cubic feet chest freezer on a day-to-day basis, it’s made easy with a removable wire storage basket that provides an extra layer of storage space. It easily slides or lifts out of the way when filling up or cleaning out the chest freezer. It has a defrost drain that makes the defrosting process convenient, and it even comes with an ice shovel to help remove ice buildup. Additionally, this chest freezer has a mechanical knob for adjusting the temperature.

More chest freezer Black Friday deals we love

But there are several other chest freezers currently discounted for Black Friday, as retailers are itching to get the best Black Friday deals going. A range of different sizes are available, so there should be a chest freezer deal available to you no matter how much additional freezer space you’re looking for. There are some smaller options available at super low prices, and you can land some big savings if you’re looking for a large chest freezer.

The best Vitamix blender Black Friday deals — from just $125
Vitamix5200 Professional-Grade blender

If you need a sturdy, industrial-level blender, you should splurge on a Vitamix. They'll chop and dice anything you through at them short of the gravel from your driveway. Vitamix makes some of the best blenders, so they aren't cheap, but Black Friday deals are here to cut the price significantly. We've pulled the best offers we can find, so grab one of these before the shopping holiday is over.
Best Vitamix blender Black Friday deal
Vitamix Explorian E310 blender -- $290, was $350

The Vitamix Explorian E310 blender is perfect for making a variety of different textures and liquids. It has 10 variable speeds plus a pulse setting so you can easily use it to prepare soup, make fresh salsa, or even knead dough. It has a powerful 2 HP motor for handling even the toughest of ingredients while its 48 ounce container is perfect for formulating medium-size batches of whatever you're cooking. It's easily cleaned in the dishwasher or you can add soap and warm water and the machine can clean itself in just 30 to 60 seconds.

The best Dyson Black Friday deals available right now
A close up of someone holding the Dyson Airwrap

Dyson has a lot off innovative products on sale during Black Friday deals. Dyson's products are normally quite expensive, but prices have dropped considerably during the sale. If you're looking for a new fan, make it a Dyson bladeless. Want a new vacuum, go with a Dyson cordless. Need beauty products for yourself or as gifts, the Dyson Airwrap, Super Sonic and Coralle are all on sale. Check out the best of the best below.
Best Dyson fan Black Friday deals

Dyson's bladeless fan is legendary. When it first came out it was seen more as a sci-fi marvel than a household product. Dyson has kept adding features to it, so now it has the ability to be a fan and a heater, and it's available in a few different sizes.

The best coffee maker Black Friday deals happening now
The Keurig K-Duo coffee maker sets on a kitchen counter.

Black Friday is here -- time to upgrade your kitchen essentials. We've pulled a list of our favorite Black Friday deals on coffee makers, which includes a wide variety of appliances. We've pulled the best Keurig Black Friday deals for people who just need a single, simple cup of coffee each morning. There are also standard units that will make a whole pots. Beyond that there are combo units, units with steamers, and much more.
Best coffee maker Black Friday deal
Cuisinart Coffee Center -- $176, was $230

Our favorite coffee maker deals right now is this Cuisinart Coffee Center. It's on sale for $176 after a $54 discount from its original price of $230 at Best Buy. Cuisinart is a quality home appliance brand that you know you can trust, and this option includes everything you could want to make a standard cup of coffee. Let's dig in to its features.
The Cuisinart Coffee Center lets you do everything you could need for a standard cup of coffee. Let's start at the beginning. You have a bag of whole coffee beans, the best way to store them. You can grind them right in the top of this Cuisinart. No more fuddling with a separate grinder, which saves space on your countertop and makes zero mess, compared to pouring the ground coffee from a grinder to a filter. Once you've ground your beans, you can set the coffee to brew into the carafe. This machine has a built in charcoal filter for your water too. There's a bold mode and a regular mode, so you can decide how strong you want your coffee. The carafe brews up to 12 cups.
If you're more of a quick hits, single serve coffee drinker, you have that option too. This Cuisinart has a built in single-serve option that accepts standard K-Cups. You can brew a single serving of 8, 10 or 12 ounces. This whole system is programmable, so you can set it to start brewing your coffee before you even wake up in the morning.

