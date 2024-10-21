 Skip to main content
Get two Blink Outdoor 4 security cameras for only $99, but hurry!

By
The Blink Outdoor Camera 4 mounted on a brick wall.
Blink

Every home would be a bit safer with security cameras installed. If you haven’t bought some yet, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s $81 discount for a two-pack of the Blink Outdoor 4 wireless security camera. From the bundle’s original price of $180, it’s down to only $99, but the savings aren’t going to last long. There are only a few hours left before the deal ends, so if you want to get these security cameras for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Blink Outdoor 4 wireless security camera

The Blink Outdoor 4 is extremely easy to install — just follow the instructions on the Blink app that you can download to your smartphone. You’ll be using the same app to look at the live feed through the security camera, and to access advanced features such as setting up motion zones. The security camera takes videos at 1080p HD resolution, and you’ll be able to see in the dark with its infrared night vision. You can use the Blink Outdoor 4’s two-way audio to communicate with visitors and delivery people, and it works with devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa for easier integration in your smart home system.

Our comparison of the Blink Outdoor 4 versus Blink Outdoor 3 shows the improvements in the latest model of the wireless security camera. The Blink Outdoor 4 offers a wider field of view at 143 degrees compared to the Blink Outdoor 3’s 110 degrees so that you can see more, and it also comes with improved motion detection. If you subscribe to a Blink plan, you’ll also get person detection that can identify specific people such as family members and regular visitors, alongside cloud storage for the footage that the security camera records.

In one of the most attractive security camera deals that you can shop today, two units of the Blink Outdoor 4 wireless security camera are on sale from Best Buy for an affordable $99, following an $81 discount on the bundle’s original price of $180. Time is running out on this offer though, so if you don’t want to miss out on the savings, you need to act fast. Add this bundle for the Blink Outdoor 4 wireless security camera to your cart and complete the checkout process immediately, before it’s too late.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
