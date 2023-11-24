 Skip to main content
The best cordless drill Black Friday deals on DeWalt and more

There’s no shortage of Black Friday power tool deals this year, so you’ve got every opportunity to plug the holes in your arsenal or to make upgrades. If you’re looking for a cordless drill in particular, we’re here to help you out — we’ve rounded up our favorite offers for the shopping holiday for products by DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more, and we’ve also highlighted our top pick that you should definitely consider for your purchase. However, as with most Black Friday deals with amazing discounts, there’s no assurance that they’ll remain available through to the end of the shopping holiday, or if they’ll pop up again for Cyber Monday. If you see a bargain that you like, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction immediately to make sure that you don’t miss out.

Our favorite cordless drill Black Friday deal

The DeWalt 20V Max cordless drill kit with bag and accessories.
DeWalt

A cordless drill is a necessity in any lineup of power tools, and if you need one, you won’t regret going for the DeWalt 20V Max cordless drill kit. The cordless drill itself is compact and lightweight, so it will be easy to use it in tight spaces, and it’s going to stay stable in your hands with its ergonomic handle. The power tool’s high-speed transmission is capable of delivering two speed options and it comes with an extra battery and a charger so you can swap out the current battery if it gets depleted during the middle of a project. Originally priced at $179, the DeWalt 20V Max cordless drill kit is down to just $99 from Amazon, for $80 in savings for Black Friday.

Other cordless drill Black Friday deals we recommend

The Makita XFD131 18V LXT cordless drill kit.
Makita

There are many other cordless drill Black Friday deals that are available online, and it’s your choice whether you just want to buy a cordless drill by itself since you already own the necessary attachments and accessories, or you’ve got an eye on cordless drill kits so you’ll have everything in one bag. Either way, you should be sticking to tried-and-tested brands like the ones we’ve included below because the last thing you need is a cordless drill that will only last for a few jobs. In addition to features that will make your work easier, durability and safety are the primary concerns that you should keep in mind when looking for discounts on Black Friday.

  • Black + Decker 20V Max cordless drill —
  • Bosch PS31-2A 12V Max cordless drill kit —
  • Makita XFD131 18V LXT cordless drill kit —
  • Milwaukee M18 18V cordless drill kit —
  • DeWalt 20V Max XR cordless drill —

