Walmart Black Friday deals: The best offers you can shop now

With so many Black Friday deals already under way, it can be tough to keep on top of everything. Walmart has dozens of different awesome deals so we’ve narrowed things down to the best Walmart Black Friday deals currently available. There’s a little bit of everything here with discounts on TVs, headphones, laptops, coffee makers, and much more. Whatever you’re considering buying, keep reading while we take you through some great options.

Top 3 Walmart Black Friday deals

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker — $35, was $59

Keurig makes some of the best coffee makers around with the Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker ideal for a quick brew in the morning. It has a 36 ounce removable reservoir with room to accommodate a travel mug up to 7-inches tall. A choice of different cup sizes gives you options while everything is done through simple button controls. It also has an auto off function and a maintenance alert any time you need to descale it. It’s simple to use but produces great cups of Joe.

Onn. 65-inch 4K TV — $298, was $348

The Onn. 65-inch 4K TV is impressively cheap for the size of it. While it lacks the finer features of bigger name brands, it has the essentials such as Roku Smart TV being built-in for easy access to all your favorite streaming services. Three HDMI ports make it simple to hook up to other devices while there’s voice support via the Roku mobile app. As an addition to a living room on a budget, it’ll cover your needs well even without the extras that other TVs might provide for more.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones — $318, was $400

Some of the best headphones around, the Sony WH-1000XM5 offer industry leading noise cancellation. Two processors control eight microphones so you get an unprecedented level of noise cancellation. Auto NC optimizer functionality means that noise cancellation is automatically optimized based on where you’re using the cans so they’re good for every situation. Up to 30 hours of battery life along with exceptional sound quality make these must have headphones.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals on TVs

Onn. 50-inch 4K TV — $198

Straightforwardly inexpensive, the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV is an ideal TV for someone on a budget or someone who wants to add a display to their child’s bedroom or similar. It has the essentials such as Roku Smart TV built-in so you can easily check out all your favorite streaming apps without hooking up a separate device. If you do need to add anything, you can do so via the three HDMI ports while voice control is there via the Roku mobile app.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV — $1,097, was $1,500

From one of the best TV brands around, the Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV is a particularly stylish QLED TV. Whenever it’s turned off, it switches to Art Mode so it can display your art collection, whether that’s your own creations or classic pieces from the Samsung Art Store. Designed to be wall-mounted, it fits into your aesthetic well while also offering exceptional QLED levels of picture quality, 100% color volume, and anti-reflection qualities so it looks good in any light.

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV — $1,398, was $2,198

Sony makes some of the best TVs around with it embracing OLED technology with great results. The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV has great features like Sony’s XR Triluminos Pro for producing billions of accurate colors and impressively natural picture quality. It also offers Sony’s brightest-ever OLED picture while Sony’s Cognitive processor XR is able to produce intense contrast with pure blacks and high peak brightness. Other key features include Dolby Vision, IMAX enhanced, Netflix calibrated mode, and more, while even audio is great thanks to Acoustic Surface Audio+ support.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals on laptops

Samsung Chromebook 4 — $129, was $159

For the cheapest Chromebook rather than one of the best Chromebooks, consider the Samsung Chromebook 4. It has an Intel Celeron N4020 processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. An 11.6-inch HD screen is pretty basic but it makes the Chromebook even more portable with up to 12 hours of battery life proving useful. It’s a good option for taking to class or occasional use if you’re on a tight budget but need a laptop.

HP Chromebook x360 — $199, was $329

HP is one of the best laptop brands and that extends to its Chromebooks. This particular model has an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. A 14-inch HD touchscreen can be flipped around via its hinge so you can use the device as a tablet as well as laptop, giving you plenty of flexibility as you work on the move. It might not be speedy but it’s fine for taking to class or similar.

HP Stream 14 — $199, was $229

The HP Stream 14-inch laptop runs Windows 11 in S mode which is useful if you need Windows 11 support. It has an Intel Celeron N4020 processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage so it’s a smart move to use cloud-based services. It might be simple and far from challenging the best laptops, but it’s super cute and perfect for buying for your child this holiday season.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals on appliances

Ninja 4QT Air Fryer — $69, was $89

Ninja makes many of the best air fryers with the Ninja 4QT Air Fryer the perfect starting point. It has a wide temperature range of 105F to 400F so you can cook very efficiently. Its 4-quart ceramic-coated nonstick basket and crisper plate has room for up to two pounds of French fries with the fan able to automatically adjust speeds based on your aims. If you’ve never owned an air fryer before, this is the perfect starting point.

Moosoo Cordless Vacuum 4 — $75, was $150

Keen to compete with the best cordless vacuums, the Moosoo Cordless Vacuum 4-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner has a lot to like. It has a high-efficiency cyclone metal filtration system that can remove up to 99.97% of microscopic dust. Able to work in many different ways, it can handle pet hair as well as regular dust and debris. It has a large 1.3L dust cup along with a great run time of 20-35 minutes. It’s lightweight too so you can easily move it around the house.

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum — $129, was $249

Shark make many of the best robot vacuums with the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum a highlight at this price. It has a Tri-Brush system which combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brush roll to handle all kinds of debris on both carpets and hard floors. It can clean your whole home for up to two hours while it has intelligent cliff sensors to help it spot ledges and stairs it can’t cope with. You can also use the SharkClean app to schedule cleaning sessions or simply start or stop the robot from doing its work.

Why are Walmart’s Black Friday deals already live?

Many retailers have begun their Black Friday sales early this year and Walmart is one of them. It means there’s roughly a full month of early Black Friday deals for anyone who’s keen to dive in ahead of the holidays rush. As with all Black Friday deals, stock is strictly limited so you might need to be quick to avoid missing out on the very best offers around.

Do you need a membership to shop Walmart Black Friday deals?

No, Walmart Black Friday deals are not exclusive to Walmart+ customers or anyone else other than those simply browsing the sales going on. You’re free to buy whatever you want without needing to deal with any admin issues.

Live Last updated November 09, 2023 4:44 AM

The liveblog has ended. No liveblog updates yet. Load more

Editors' Recommendations