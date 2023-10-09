The best October Prime Day robot vacuum deals happening now

Cleaning a home can be tedious, especially if you live somewhere that has a lot of pollen, sand, or dust; it’s so easy to accumulate any of them if you don’t vacuum or clean up regularly. It’s often no fault of our own, either; with busy lives, even folks who work from home might have a hard time picking up a vacuum and doing some cleaning. Luckily, there is a solution in the form of Robot vacuums, and while they’re ordinarily quite expensive, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 event is going to have a lot of great robot vacuum deals you can take advantage of — some of which are already live a day early.

Not only will it help you with keeping your home clean, but you can actually get some big savings by grabbing something now, and you likely don’t even have to wait until Prime Day itself to see the best deals. Even better, it’s not only Amazon that is offering great deals and, in fact, we’re seeing some excellent Prime Day deals on robot vacuums from various retailers. There are even a lot of great Prime Day TV deals you can grab, and even some substantial discounts on the best smart home devices on the market. Whatever it is, you’ll likely find something to make your life easier during Prime Day in October.

Today’s best Prime Day robot vacuum deals

iHome Juno Robot Vacuum — $99, was $199

The iHome Juno is another robot vacuum option that allows you to affordably bring some modern convenience to your smart home. It features 2,000pa suction power and a 100 minute runtime. It works row by row in a neat and efficient path to avoid missing areas. You can even connect the Juno robot vacuum to the iHome Clean App to control it via your smartphone, schedule cleanings while you’re out on the go, and view the robot’s cleaning path. This robot vacuum has a drop sensor and mapping technology to keep it on the proper cleaning path and to avoid areas you don’t want it operating in.

Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum — $129, was $250

The Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum is a quality option if you’re scouring the best robot vacuums for pet hair or need something that’s good on hardwood floors. It’s a very capable vacuum, which often gets overlooked with the modern smart capabilities found in most robot vacuums. It utilizes three brushes to loosen particles, a three-layer filtration system, and a dustbin to capture daily messes. Powerful suction makes cleaning thorough while a brushless motor keeps the Anker Eufy 25C as quiet as a robot vacuum can get. It’s able to run for up to 100 minutes on a single battery charge, and with its modern smarts, it’s able to return itself to its base station for charging all on its own.

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum — $170, was $250

The Shark Ion is built with a trim-brush system — which combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll — to handle debris on all surfaces. It’s able to work neatly into corners and along edges, and completely integrates into your home. It senses stairs and is able to avoid damaging furniture and walls, and can even recognize and maneuver around situations that may potentially get it stuck. The Shark Ion robot vacuum is able to sync up with your smartphone. The SharkClean app allows you to start and stop cleaning and to schedule cleanings whenever you want. Voice control compatibility includes Alexa and Google Assistant, and the Shark Ion is able to reach up to two hours of use between charges.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum — $250, was $275

The Roomba robot vacuum lineup is known the world over for its great design and smart capabilities, and the iRobot Roomba 694 is one of the most popular models available. It features a clean, minimal design that remains unobtrusive even when the Roomba is hard at work. It has the ability to dock itself automatically for recharging when its battery is low, and features many features that are often associated with more expensive robot vacuums. As you’ll find in many of the best Roomba robots, adaptive navigation sensors keep the Roomba going amidst you and your household objects, and it easily navigates around things such as furniture, feet, and even pets.

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum — $400, was $500

The Shark Matrix robot vacuum offers impressive suction that captures dirt and debris on carpets, hardwood floors, and other surfaces as well. It’s able to empty itself into its base after each cleaning, which allows you to go up to one month without having to empty it. Additional smarts include better mapping accuracy with 360-degree LiDAR vision. This quickly and accurately maps your home so the Shark Matrix robot vacuum can clean efficiently and detect objects that need avoiding.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum — $446, was $600

With the Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum you’re getting some serious smarts. It features Shark’s 360-degree LiDAR vision that’s able to map your home and allows the robot vacuum to quickly adapt to new objects in its path. This makes it the perfect robot vacuum for homes with pets, or offices and workspaces where the furniture arrangement changes often. It’s able to run ups to 120 minutes on a charge, which should be enough to cover most homes. When it’s done cleaning or its battery is getting low, the Shark AI Ultra is able to return itself to its base station for recharging.

iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo Robot Vacuum —$500, was $550

You can’t go wrong with the iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo. It has all of the great features people have come to love in the Roomba, including a three-stage cleaning that’s as powerful as it comes. Life is made easier with the iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo by way of its ability to learn and map your home, allowing you to kick back and let modern technology do the heavy lifting of keeping your floors clean. With Google Assistant compatibility, on-demand cleaning is just a voice command away, and the Roomba i3+ EVO is even able to suggest appropriate cleaning times based on your schedule and previous cleaning habits. When its work is done, the Roomba i3+ EVO is smart enough to return to its charging station and empty itself.

Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum — $580, was $870

If you’re looking for a premium and versatile robot vacuum option, the Roborock Q7 Max+ may be the one for you. It offers 2-in-1 functionality, as it’s also a mop in addition to a vacuum. As a vacuum, it has suction power of 4,200pa, which will leave virtually nothing behind while cleaning. You can even set the Roborock Q7 Max+ to vacuum and mop simultaneously to capture fine dirt that vacuuming alone might miss. This robot’s smarts include custom cleaning schedules, 3D mapping for precise cleaning, and voice commands with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Siri.

iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum with Braava jet m6 Robot Mop — $1,249, was $1,449

The iRobot Roomba S9+ comes bundled with the iRobot Braava jet m6 robot mop. But the Roomba S9+ even stands alone as a great deal, and there’s a reason we consider it a nearly perfect robot. It features Roomba’s three-stage cleaning system and is able to produce 40 times the suction power of previous models. The S9+ is able to empty itself and the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal is able to hold up 60 days worth of cleaning before needing to be emptied. It’s a premium robot vacuum option, and if you’re interested in how it stacks up against the competition, compare the Roomba S9+ in our Samsung Jet Bot AI+ vs. iRobot Roomba S9+ comparison.

How we selected these Prime Day robot vacuum deals

Whether it’s big screen TVs or robot vacuums, we always take a lot of time and care to pick the best deals around so that when you spend any sort of money, you know you’re getting the best return for it. We manage it by using our many years of experience, not only in reviewing robot vacuums but also in keeping track of deals and historical pricing. While we draw on our already existing knowledge, such as our favorite robot vacuum cleaners, we also create content to help you decide what to buy, such as our guides on Roomba vs. Roborock: Which smart vacuum is better and Self-emptying robot vacuums: Do you really need one? both of which are handy if you’re just starting out.

We also look at the value of various configurations, such as whether the robot vacuum is good for hardwood or carpeting, whether it can handle pet hair, or even whether it has a self-emptying mode. We take all of that into account and assess accordingly before suggesting any deal, so be sure that you’re always getting the best you can buy for your money.

