Today’s best tech deals — iPad Air (2022), 70-inch TV & more

If you’re a technophile, you’ll absolutely love today’s tech deals, whether you want a new laptop or an iPad.

Inspiron 15 3000 — $300, was $419

First up on the chopping block is the Inspiron 15 3000, a great little laptop if you’re looking for a budget-friendly device for work or study. The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 may not be as powerful as their i-series CPUs, but it’s still powerful enough to run the basics well, especially if we’re talking about productivity software. The RAM is admittedly a bit on the low side at 4GBs, but the 127GBs storage is a bit more reasonable, although we’d still probably grab an external hard drive to help supplement the storage. Where the Inspiron 15 3000 shines is the FHD screen, which comes in at 15.6 inches, giving you tons of screen real estate to do your work. The other upside is that there is a lot of space for a big keyboard, so this can be handy if you tend to type a lot. Of course, if you want something a bit more substantial but not necessarily gaming-related, we have some other great laptop deals for you to look at.

Dell G15 — $650, was $1,019

On the other hand, if you are looking for a gaming laptop, the Dell G15 is a staple of the industry, offering a great balance of features and cost. With an Nvidia GTX 1650, and a 10th-gen Intel i5-10500H, the G15 is a mid-level laptop that should be able to handle most games that aren’t the newest, cutting-edge AAAs. That’s good because the internal storage only comes down to 256GBs, so you may wish to grab an external hard drive for this one, especially given how massive games get these days. As for the screen, it’s a 15.6-inch FHD with a peak 250nit brightness, which may have issues in certain sunlight angles. If you feel like the GTX 1650 is too weak for you and you would prefer something from the RTX lineup, check out our other gaming laptop deals.

TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series — $550, was $830

While we often have a lot of great TV deals, 70-inch TVs still aren’t as common, which is why this deal from Best Buy is great if you’ve been looking for one. Running on a 4K resolution, this TCL screen is the perfect topper for a home theatre system, and with both Chromecast and Google Assistant built-in, it’s a pretty convenient TV to use. There’s even a mic on the remote so you can control it from there, and with the dozens of streaming apps, that makes life so much easier. As for image quality, it has both HDR 10 and HLG, the latter of which is the standard used for broadcasters. It also has Clear Motion Index 120, which attempts to smooth out frames to make it resemble a native 120 refresh screen, and as such, it is great for things like action films and sports, especially given the support for HLG.

Apple AirPods Pro — $175, was $249

If you’re a fan of the AirPods Pro but haven’t been able to grab them because they’re expensive, you’re in luck, as this deal knocks off nearly $75 off a pair, making it one of our best Apple AirPods deals for the day. Of course, AirPods pro requires little introduction, given that they are considered the top-of-the-line earphones with their included H1 audio chip that allows for things like advanced spatial audio. You also get a high audio fidelity that you can enjoy even more with their active noise canceling and up to 4.5-hour charge, which can be extended to 24 hours if you throw in the charge from the carrying case. They’re also water- and dirt-resistant, so you shouldn’t have to worry about sweat, rain, or just the overall elements.

2022 Apple iPad Air — $570, was $599

Even though the new model of the iPad Air was just released, there’s already a great iPad deal on it, although not necessarily a substantial one. Even so, any deal on the new model is pretty great, especially since the 2022 model includes the really powerful M1 chip that is featured on the iPad Pro, which should allow you to tear through almost any application you throw at it. It also comes with 5G, which is nice, and an even better front-facing camera than the previous option. If the iPad Pro is a bit too expensive for you, then this iPad Air is the next best choice.

