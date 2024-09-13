 Skip to main content
The 6th Gen iPad Pro has a $1,000 discount this weekend

iPad Pro with M2 inside.
Have you been thinking about buying a new tablet? There’s a bewildering amount of options on the market right now, but one of the best mainstays is the Apple iPad. With multiple generations of both the standard and Pro versions of the iPad available, year after year, Apple continues to improve its iPad lineup. This also means you’ll be able to find older iPad models that are being sold as brand-new at a reduced cost. As a matter of fact, we just found a great offer while looking through Best Buy deals:

For a few more days, you’ll be able to purchase the 6th Gen iPad Pro with Apple’s M2 chip for $1,399. At full price, this model costs $2,399. This deal ends on Sunday, September 15, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Why you should buy the 6th Gen iPad Pro

When it comes to power and performance, the iPad Pro is tailor-made to handle pretty much any kind of workflow. Thanks to the Apple M2 chip (an eight-core CPU), the 6th Gen iPad Pro delivers a fast and responsive UI experience. You can expect minimal load times and improved battery life too (at least compared to older iPad Pro models). On a full charge, the 6th Gen Pro should last for up to nine hours and can be recharged through its USB-C port.

This version of the 6th Gen Pro comes with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. With its 2732 x 2038 pixel spread, True Tone, and ProMotion certifications, the Pro brings exceptional picture quality to the table. On top of vibrant hues and a wide color gamut, the Pro also comes with a 12MP front-facing cam and a 10MP rear cam. Leveraging both lenses, you’ll be able to shoot at up to 4K resolution (or 1080p). You’ll be amazed at how good this tablet is at taking photos, and Apple’s onboard editing tools let you fine-tune your best shots!

This promo applies to the 2TB unlocked version of the 6th Gen iPad Pro in Silver, though this model is also available in Space Gray. This particular Pro model is also compatible with the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen), Apple Pencil (USB-C), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Again, this deal shall be no more at 11:59 p.m. PT on September 15. Save $1,000 on the 2TB unlocked version of the 6th Gen iPad Pro in Silver when you purchase through Best Buy. You may also want to check out some of the other iPad deals we’ve been digging up this week.

Not sure an iPad is the best match for your lifestyle? We have a list of more general tablet deals that includes offers from brands like Samsung and Lenovo!

