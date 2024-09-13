 Skip to main content
Best Buy is having a huge iPad sale this weekend

Best Buy has some fantastic iPad deals going on this weekend only, with big discounts on highly popular iPad Pros. If you want a new iPad that works well as a laptop replacement alongside its tablet advantages, this is your chance to grab one for less. These tablet deals are only available until Sunday, September 15, so be quick if you don’t want to avoid missing out.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 256GB — $899, was $1,199

iPad Pro with M2 inside.
Apple / Apple

The Apple 12.9-inch Pro M2 is the perfect starting point in your iPad Pro journey, mostly because it’s still supremely powerful. It has the M2 chip that has previously been seen in MacBooks and offers an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. In conjunction with that is its gorgeous 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, which has ProMotion support, True Tone, and P3 wide color. That means a vibrant screen that works well in bright surroundings, all while adjusting its temperature to your needs. There’s also a 12MP wide camera, 10MP Ultra wide camera, and a LiDAR scanner for immersive AR. A 12MP Ultra Wide lens is great for video calls too thanks to its Center Stage support. With extensive support for accessories, the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 is perfect for using as a laptop as well as tablet. Bear in mind there’s 256GB of storage here, so more may be needed for video editing or other memory-intensive tasks.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro M2 1TB — $1,099, was $1,699

The iPad Pro (2022) with its display on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you need more storage and don’t mind a slightly smaller display, the 11-inch iPad Pro M2 with 1TB of storage is one of the best tablets for your situation. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display still looks great thanks to its ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Similarly, the M2 chip will fly with its 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Even better, this model has cellular support, so you don’t have to rely solely on a Wi-Fi connection. Instead, it’s possible to use the cellular connection when on the move, which can be useful if you need a tablet to use while traveling.

Apple 13-inch iPad Pro M4 — $1,199, was $1,299

Home Screen of the M4 iPad Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

When we reviewed the Apple 13-inch iPad Pro M4, our reviewer called it “the best tablet I’ve ever used.” If you want the best tablet in your list, this is it. The Apple 13-inch iPad Pro M4 has a beautiful 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display that provides exceptional brightness, contrast, and color accuracy. It also has ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone support. Its 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU means plenty of speed here, and there’s all-day battery life for all your plans. The Apple 13-inch iPad Pro M4 is a true powerhouse that is faster than many laptops. It also packs in a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, 12MP wide back camera, and a LiDAR scanner. This is the ultimate iPad right now.

Jennifer Allen
