 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Traeger smart pellet grill and smoker is $200 off at Best Buy

By
A full meal cooks on a Traeger Pro 780 grill.
.

It is just about the perfect time to be outside, at least in most places in the U.S. Not too hot, yet also with none of those reminders of winter that early spring likes to throw out at us from time to time. That means it is a great time to cook outdoors. And while there are plenty of excellent grill deals to peruse already, Best Buy has another incredible deal worth looking at. It’s on the Traeger Grills Pro 780 Pellet Grill and Smoker, a product with WiFi-based control methods and a usual price of $1,000 that has been dropped to $800. That’s a savings of $200 for a grill that gives you a ton of freedom in how you cook on it. To check it out for yourself, tap the button below. Or, keep reading to get a quick analysis of the product.

Why you should buy the Traeger Grills Pro 780

This version of the Traeger Grills Pro 780 Pellet Grill and Smoker with WiFIRE has a 780 inch cooking surface area with a two-tiered design. There’s a large lower grill area and a smaller upper area that keep the grill’s body compact (for its overall grilling area) at 27 x 49 inches. Fill the accompanying pellet hopper with up to 18 pounds of pellets that get fed to the fire via a brushless motor for continued fire-feeding that will last a long time.

One of the main reasons to get this grill is WiFIRE system, a system that connects the grill to your phone. While it is true that not everything needs to be “smart” you’ll appreciate being able to check and adjust the temperature of the grill directly via your phone via Traeger’s app. This, in combination with the food temperature probe that lets you find internal food temps with no lid lifts, will free you from fiddling with the grill every other minute, all the while worrying about results.

Related

Of course, one of the biggest reasons to get the Traeger Grills Pro 780 at this time is the savings. Currently, the grill and smoker is just $800, which is $200 down from its typical $1,000 price. Get it by tapping the button below, then consider expanding your cooking setup even more our favored Ninja Foodi deals or these air fryer deals to round out the meal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Buy Spring sale: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances, and more
Best Buy BetaÙ

Best Buy is currently hosting an absolutely huge Spring sale. There are countless items on sale here with seemingly everything you can think of available. That means fantastic TV deals like being able to grab an for just $230 to astonishing laptop deals too. There are even plenty of refrigerator deals and other major appliances. There are so many items in the Best Buy Spring sale that you really need to check it out for yourself. The options are near endless. However, if you’d like to know what we’re recommending, keep reading and we’ll take you through your options.

What to shop for in the Best Buy Spring sale
If you need to kit out your home with better appliances, the Best Buy Spring sale will delight you. You can buy an for just $800, saving $300 off the regular price of $1,100. The washer has TurboWash 360-degree technology so five powerful jets spray clothes from multiple angles to give you a complete clean in under 30 minutes. There’s also built-in intelligence with AI selecting the optimal wash motions and settings for your washing. ColdWash technology is perfect for penetrating deep into fabric too.

Read more
Ninja’s Woodfire pizza oven and smoker is $100 off right now
A Ninja Woodfire outdoors surrounded by food.

Ninja isn’t just a brand all about the Ninja Foodi deals going on -- it also makes some fantastic outdoor pizza ovens like the Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven. Right now, you can buy the 8-in-1 device at Best Buy for just $300 meaning you save $100 on the regular price of $400. A fantastic addition for anyone who plans on doing plenty of cooking outdoors this summer, here’s what you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven
If you’ve been eyeing up the best indoor pizza ovens but realized you want to head outdoors, the Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven will delight you. It offers a wide range of temperatures from 105F to 700F which lends itself to its 8-in-1 capabilities. You’re not just restricted to pizza here. Instead, it also has a max roast function, specialty roast, broil, bake, smoker, dehydrate, and keep warm function alongside its pizza option. The latter is certainly the highlight as it takes just three minutes to make a pizza with a choice of five different settings including Neapolitan, thin crust, pan, New York, and frozen. There’s enough room here to cram in a 12-inch pizza, 12 pound turkey, 9 pound pork shoulder, or even a standard 8x11 casserole dish.

Read more
Hurry! Best Buy’s deal of the day is a Ring doorbell camera for $55
Ring Video Doorbell Wired

For one of the best Ring deals around, check out Best Buy. Today, it has the Ring Video Doorbell for just $55 reduced from $100 so you’re saving $45. The deal is only available for today so you just have a matter of hours to score the deep discount. If you’re keen to save 45% while also making your home more secure, you need to hit the buy button immediately. Here’s what to expect from the Ring Video Doorbell.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell
The Ring Video Doorbell is a huge help for anyone looking to keep their home more secure. Even this olde model is one that will rival the best video doorbells because it’s simply perfectly designed for the purpose.

Read more