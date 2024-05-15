It is just about the perfect time to be outside, at least in most places in the U.S. Not too hot, yet also with none of those reminders of winter that early spring likes to throw out at us from time to time. That means it is a great time to cook outdoors. And while there are plenty of excellent grill deals to peruse already, Best Buy has another incredible deal worth looking at. It’s on the Traeger Grills Pro 780 Pellet Grill and Smoker, a product with WiFi-based control methods and a usual price of $1,000 that has been dropped to $800. That’s a savings of $200 for a grill that gives you a ton of freedom in how you cook on it. To check it out for yourself, tap the button below. Or, keep reading to get a quick analysis of the product.

Why you should buy the Traeger Grills Pro 780

This version of the Traeger Grills Pro 780 Pellet Grill and Smoker with WiFIRE has a 780 inch cooking surface area with a two-tiered design. There’s a large lower grill area and a smaller upper area that keep the grill’s body compact (for its overall grilling area) at 27 x 49 inches. Fill the accompanying pellet hopper with up to 18 pounds of pellets that get fed to the fire via a brushless motor for continued fire-feeding that will last a long time.

One of the main reasons to get this grill is WiFIRE system, a system that connects the grill to your phone. While it is true that not everything needs to be “smart” you’ll appreciate being able to check and adjust the temperature of the grill directly via your phone via Traeger’s app. This, in combination with the food temperature probe that lets you find internal food temps with no lid lifts, will free you from fiddling with the grill every other minute, all the while worrying about results.

Of course, one of the biggest reasons to get the Traeger Grills Pro 780 at this time is the savings. Currently, the grill and smoker is just $800, which is $200 down from its typical $1,000 price. Get it by tapping the button below, then consider expanding your cooking setup even more our favored Ninja Foodi deals or these air fryer deals to round out the meal.

