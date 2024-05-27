 Skip to main content
Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day sale: Up to 40% off mattresses and more

A Tempur-Pedic mattress in a bedroom.
Tempur-Pedic

Snagged the best Eight Sleep deals to monitor your sleep? Now, check out the Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day sale so you can enjoy a better mattress for less. There’s up to 40% off its mattresses and other items for sale, so this is the perfect time to upgrade your bedroom for less. With so much on sale, the smartest thing to do is tap the button below and check it out for yourself. Alternatively, if you want some guidance, keep reading and we’ll take you through what to know.

What to shop for in the Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day sale

Right now, you can save 30% on the — one of the company’s most popular mattresses. The Queen size model normally costs $1,999 but right now, you can buy it for $1,399 thereby saving $600 off the usual price. Similar discounts are available on other sizes. The Tempur-Cloud adapts to your weight, shape, and temperature to provide personalized comfort and support. It also minimizes pressure points to prevent tossing and turning at night, while there’s also reduced motion transfer so you won’t disturb your sleep partner. With plenty of layers, there’s breathability and cooling properties here, but also plenty of soft comfort too.

If you would prefer something that’s adjustable, check out the which is down to $2,099 from $3,499 for the Queen model. You get a Tempur-Essential mattress with a premium fabric cover, comfort layer, support layer, and base layer. Then there’s the Ease Power Base with unlimited ergonomic positions, a zero gravity preset button, and adjustable height. Team it up with one of the best Eight Sleep alternatives and you’re all set for the perfect night.

If a cool night is vital, try the which is down to $4,299 from $4,599 for the Queen model which is 5-degrees cooler. It delivers unmatched cooling comfort and pressure-relieving support thanks to its cool-to-the-touch SmartClimate cover and cooling layer which reacts to your body within minutes. It means you’ll stay cool all night long helping you gain a refreshing night’s sleep.

We’ve picked out just some of the deals going on as part of the Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day sale. Discounts end tomorrow so you don’t have long to reap all the rewards. Check out the sale for yourself by tapping the button and see what else is out there including different sizes and accessories such as mattress toppers and pillows too.

