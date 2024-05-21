 Skip to main content
Best Memorial Day washer & dryer sales: Bundle deals from $1,160

By

Memorial Day is a day known for bringing in the best sales, especially on appliances. But, as with most deals, the savings start early nowadays. As a result, people are flocking to check out retailers for deals on appliances big and small. Here, we’ve collected some of the best washer and dryer bundles, giving you the chance to wash and dry with just one buy. Some offers we’re finding as part of Best Buy Memorial Day deals, but there are also some (including our favorite) that are coming directly from the manufacturer. Here’s what we’ve got so far this year.

Our favorite Memorial Day washer & dryer bundle

The Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo washer and dryer in a laundry room.
Samsung

One of the worst parts about doing laundry is the fact that you have to have both a washer and a dryer. They’re bulky, take up space, and are both relatively expensive machines. That’s why we’re excited about this deal from Samsung, which is surprisingly one of the best places to buy a washer and dryer, on the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo. At just 27 x 43.7 x 34.4 inches this single machine takes your clothing from washed to dried in about 98 minutes, without you needing to transfer anything over to another space-hogging machine. And that’s just the beginning of the conveniences you’ll get out of Samsung’s Bespoke AI Laundry Combo.

The convenience starts from the moment you install it. While you’ll still need a water line, you don’t need a fancy plug and can use a standard American 120V outlet, giving you a greater chance to increase your room’s flexibility and style. You also won’t have to deal with keeping a large detergent bottle around, as you can pre-fill up to 47 loads worth of detergent into a reservoir at the bottom of the machine. From your phone, using the SmartThings app, you can control the cycles. For example, if you pop out and forget your laundry, you can delay the cycles to match up better with your arrival home so you don’t miss out on that warm blanket feel.

In this AI-everywhere age hearing about AI features can start to feel blasé, but the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo has quite a few smart features, some of which you ought to know about right away. First of all, you can go about using this washer and dryer bundle without ever having to choose intensity settings and the like, as the machine automatically detects fabric and soil levels, adjusting your wash and dry as necessary. To see more about this 5.3 cu. ft. capacity washer and dryer, just tap the button below. As part of early Samsung Memorial Day deals, you can get it for $1,140 off. That brings the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo down to $2,199 from $3,339.

More Memorial Day washer & dryer bundle deals we love

What if you don’t want that machine or want to shop around some more and do some comparison shopping? That’s not a problem. There are plenty of other early Memorial Day discounts on machines from the best washer and dryer brands going on right now. Here’s what we recommend:

  • Maytag 4.5 Cu. Ft. Top Load Washer with and 7.0 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer —
  • Whirlpool 4.5 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Stackable Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Electric Dryer —
  • LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam and Built-In Intelligence —
  • Samsung 5.0 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Front Load Washer and 7.5 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer —
  • Maytag 4.7 Cu. Ft. Top Load Washer and 7.0 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer with Steam and Pet Pro System —
  • Samsung Bespoke 4.6 cu. ft. AI Laundry Hub Washer with Steam Wash and 7.6 cu. ft. Electric Dryer —
  • LG 5.0 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Front Load Washer with Steam and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with TurboSteam —

