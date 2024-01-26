 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 6 Best Washer and Dryer Brands in 2024, Chosen by Experts

Victoria Garcia
By

There is absolutely nothing better than having a washer and dryer readily available in your own home. Some of us may take advantage of this perk, but it is truly life changing. It is important to have a washer and dryer that make your life easier, not more difficult. And that is why we’ve found the best washing machine and dryer brands in 2024 to help you make laundry day a little more fun. To help you discover which brand is best for you, we’ve rounded up six favorite and coveted washer and dryer brands that won’t make you dread doing your laundry. Plus, they all feature a range of color options, prices and styles to make sure they fit comfortable and aesthetically in your home.

Contents

LG

The LG smart washer and dryer in an entry room.
LG

Anyone who owns a home knows how great LG appliances can be. Loaded with advanced features and innovation, these washer and dryers will enhance your laundry experience. Since the brand is so reliable, you shouldn’t think twice about purchasing a washer and dryer from LG that include options such as top load and front load washers and dryers, washer dryer combos, and washer and dryer towers.

Maytag

Maytag washer and dryer combo.
Maytag

Maytag should be your go-to brand if you are looking for an affordable and reliable washer and dryer that will last you for years. Every Maytag washer and dryer comes with three feature that form the core of the brand’s staying power. These features include powerful cleaning, Maytag commercial technology and a 10-year limited parts warranty. These dependable appliances will help you wash and dry loads and loads of laundry.

Related

GE

The GE GTW840CPNDG washer with its dryer.
GE

Designed to meet the needs of modern families, GE washer and dryers range from basic to advanced machines that are filled with smart features. The price points range depending on the type of machine you choose, but are all reasonable enough that families everywhere choose these machines as their go-to for laundry duties.

Electrolux A washer and dryer sit next to each other.

Never heard of Electrolux? Don’t worry, we will help you catch up. This brand is known for their sturdy, reliable and affordable washer and dryer machines that are made from high-quality and functional materials. Beware, they only offer top-load laundry machines, so if you want a front load washer or dryer, you will have to look somewhere else. Let’s not forget, this brand is extremely eco-friendly so these machines will help, not harm your electric bill.

Samsung

Samsung Washer and Dryer in a house.
Samsung

No matter what your budget is, you will find the perfect washer and dryer for your home from Samsung. You can find any machine that caters to your needs with various color, finish and technology options. You can even chose from AI Smart Dial washer and dryers that will learn and recommend your daily washing cycles. If you want a smart washer and dryer setup, these are your best options.

Whirlpool

A Whirlpool washer and dryer set installed in a kitchen.
Whirlpool

Complete your laundry room with top-load or front-load washer and dryers from Whirlpool. They are the most affordable machines on the market with several different models to choose from depending on what you are looking for. They will fit any budget and any home that needs a reliable and durable washer and dryer for everyday needs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that loves a good deal. She writes about everything from beauty and fashion…
The 10 best dishwasher brands for 2024
Frigidaire FGIP2468UD dishwasher

You can always wash dishes by hand, but that takes time. Why not at least outfit your home with one of the best dishwashers and take back some of that time to do what you like? There are a ton of dishwasher deals to help you save on a new upgrade but if you don't know what you're looking for, you'll quickly find yourself overwhelmed. What dishwasher brands are the best in 2024? Which brands or models are more reliable than others, as chosen by experts? We had the same questions, so we put in the time and research to find out. If you're planning to get a new dishwasher or upgrade your old one, here's where you should start.

 
Amana

Read more
The 5 best air conditioner brands for 2024
LW6019ER Window LG Air Conditioners deal featured image.

An air conditioner can make a great addition to any smart home, and whether you’re shopping for a window unit or a portable air conditioner, it will be helpful to go about it knowing the best refrigerator brands in 2024. Brands like LG and Frigidaire are obvious choices when it comes to the best refrigerator brands, but we know of some others that can keep your home, office, or workshop cool. Some of them even offer great savings and make for some of the best air conditioner deals you’ll come across. So read onward if you’re in the market for a new air conditioner, as what follows are our selections for the best refrigerator brands in 2024.
LG

LG is a brand widely known for making quality products. It’s often among the best laptop brands and it makes some smartphones that are always in contention to be among the best phones. But it’s also one of the best air conditioner brands, and that’s because it packs a lot of its technological know-how into its portable and window air conditioners. Almost all of its air conditioners are energy efficient, and features like digital displays, four-way air direction, 24-hour timers, and a wide range of accessories make it a great air conditioner brand to consider.

Read more
The 7 best washing machine brands for 2024
Maytag MVWB765FW

Purchasing a new washing machine can require some research, and if you’re hoping to land one of the best washing machines you’re going to need to know the best washing machine brands. Names like Maytag, Samsung, and GE are pretty easy to recognize, but there are a lot of washing machine brands out there that make a good case to be the best. We’ve made our selections for the best washing machine brands in 2024, and you can read onward to sync up with our selections before you shop. Many of these brands offer some of the best washer and dryer deals currently going, and we’ve provided ways to shop those as well.
Maytag

Maytag’s history goes back more than a century, and its laundry appliance lineup began to boom in the 1950s. Nowadays Maytag makes high quality washers that feature a range of modern technologies. Most of its washing machines offer quick wash cycles, steam options, and wrinkle control cycles. Some even feature an extra power option to boost stain fighting. You can get a Maytag washer in a variety of colors and sizes, and all of them offer high efficiency wash technologies.

Read more