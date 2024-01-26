The 6 Best Washer and Dryer Brands in 2024, Chosen by Experts

There is absolutely nothing better than having a washer and dryer readily available in your own home. Some of us may take advantage of this perk, but it is truly life changing. It is important to have a washer and dryer that make your life easier, not more difficult. And that is why we’ve found the best washing machine and dryer brands in 2024 to help you make laundry day a little more fun. To help you discover which brand is best for you, we’ve rounded up six favorite and coveted washer and dryer brands that won’t make you dread doing your laundry. Plus, they all feature a range of color options, prices and styles to make sure they fit comfortable and aesthetically in your home.

LG

Anyone who owns a home knows how great LG appliances can be. Loaded with advanced features and innovation, these washer and dryers will enhance your laundry experience. Since the brand is so reliable, you shouldn’t think twice about purchasing a washer and dryer from LG that include options such as top load and front load washers and dryers, washer dryer combos, and washer and dryer towers.

Maytag

Maytag should be your go-to brand if you are looking for an affordable and reliable washer and dryer that will last you for years. Every Maytag washer and dryer comes with three feature that form the core of the brand’s staying power. These features include powerful cleaning, Maytag commercial technology and a 10-year limited parts warranty. These dependable appliances will help you wash and dry loads and loads of laundry.

GE

Designed to meet the needs of modern families, GE washer and dryers range from basic to advanced machines that are filled with smart features. The price points range depending on the type of machine you choose, but are all reasonable enough that families everywhere choose these machines as their go-to for laundry duties.

Electrolux

Never heard of Electrolux? Don’t worry, we will help you catch up. This brand is known for their sturdy, reliable and affordable washer and dryer machines that are made from high-quality and functional materials. Beware, they only offer top-load laundry machines, so if you want a front load washer or dryer, you will have to look somewhere else. Let’s not forget, this brand is extremely eco-friendly so these machines will help, not harm your electric bill.

Samsung

No matter what your budget is, you will find the perfect washer and dryer for your home from Samsung. You can find any machine that caters to your needs with various color, finish and technology options. You can even chose from AI Smart Dial washer and dryers that will learn and recommend your daily washing cycles. If you want a smart washer and dryer setup, these are your best options.

Whirlpool

Complete your laundry room with top-load or front-load washer and dryers from Whirlpool. They are the most affordable machines on the market with several different models to choose from depending on what you are looking for. They will fit any budget and any home that needs a reliable and durable washer and dryer for everyday needs.

