Part of staying healthy means keeping both your body and your clothes clean. You can’t do that without working appliances. But when things go awry, you may not always have the money to replace these high-ticket items right away. The good news is that, as far as the best washer and dryer sales go, the biggest discounts always include a bundle with everything you need. Like this next Samsung bundle, which gets you a smart dryer and washer at ridiculous savings — you’ll save $740. Normally $1,998, you can get the Samsung Top Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric Dryer in a bundle, for just $1,258. If you need to upgrade, need to replace your old set, or just want something a little smarter, now’s the perfect opportunity.

The average home is getting smarter every day, just like us, thanks to newer technologies, many of which use bleeding-edge solutions. But if you’re not keen on Samsung’s futuristic new smart appliances, don’t worry, simpler options are sticking around. That’s precisely what this deal offers, in fact, you’ll get a washer and dryer with some smart features that are relatively simple and easy to use in the features department. They’re still incredibly capable with 5.2 cubic feet of load space for the washer, and 7.4 cubic feet of load space for the dryer.

The Samsung Super Speed top load washer will finish a full load in about 28 minutes without sacrificing performance or cleanliness. Meanwhile, the Steam Sanitize+ dryer eliminates even more germs and bacteria on clothing that might have made it through the wash cycle. A variety of smart features augment both appliances, like the active waterjet for the washer, plus WiFi connectivity and Samsung SmartThings app compatibility. The dryer has a vent sensor and lint filter, as well as a sensor dry system that automatically optimizes drying times and temperatures.

Both come in a beautiful white, to match home decor swimmingly and while the washer is a top load, the dryer is a front load setup, offering you the best of both worlds and saving lots of space in the process.

Here’s the best part: Today, you can save $740 and get the entire bundle, including the washer and dryer, for just $1,258. Since they’re normally $2,000 that’s an incredible deal. If you’ve been waiting to replace your old washer and dryer now’s the time. They’re a solid blend of smart and modern technologies with an old-school feel, while still providing easily-accessible cleaning solutions.

Editors' Recommendations