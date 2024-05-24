For great treadmill deals this Memorial Day, check out what Best Buy has to offer. Currently, you can buy the NordicTrack T Series 8.5 S Treadmill for $1,099, thereby saving $500 off the regular price of $1,599. If you’re keen to work out more from home, this could be a fantastic investment to add to your home gym. Here’s what you can expect from it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the NordicTrack T Series 8.5 S Treadmill

The NordicTrack T Series 8.5 S Treadmill is exactly what you would expect from the maker of some of the best treadmills. It offers digital QuickSpeed controls of between 0-12 MPH with iFIT support meaning it can auto-adjust your speed to match the workout recommendation. It’ll also auto-adjust the inclines so you get to follow a global terrain in a way that makes sense, but you can also adjust everything for yourself.

Making things even easier, like the best smart treadmills, the NordicTrack T Series 8.5 S Treadmill also has a 10-inch HD touchscreen console which helps you control everything. The main idea is that you stream on-demand iFIT workouts directly to it and follow your favorite trainers. This can be done with an iFIT membership with the first 30 days bundled in with your purchase.

However you use the NordicTrack T Series 8.5 S Treadmill, it has a 20 x 55 tread belt so it’ll fit into your home well while still giving you sufficient space for a workout. There’s also a SMART-response motor while FlexSelect Belt Cushioning ensures you can get just the cushioning you need while you run. Potentially, you can adjust it to get you used to certain outdoor running environments.

If you’re worried about the bulk of the NordicTrack T Series 8.5 S Treadmill, don’t be as it has a folding space saver design so that it can easily be stored away when not in use. It’s perfect for pretty much any home thanks to these little details.

The NordicTrack T Series 8.5 S Treadmill normally costs $1,599 but it’s currently on sale at Best Buy. That means a huge $500 discount so it’s down to just $1,099 which is a fantastic price for a smart treadmill. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

