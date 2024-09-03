 Skip to main content
Missed Labor Day robot vacuum deals? This Eufy is still over $100 off

By
The Eufy X8 robot vacuum on a white background.
Eufy

The Amazon Labor Day deals are sticking around after the holiday, but not for much longer. You don’t have long left to grab a Eufy X8 Robot Vacuum for $200 instead of $320. Once the stock allocation is fulfilled the deal ends, so you don’t have much time to save $120, or 38%. One of the better Labor Day deals around, this is a big price cut, and it’s the ideal way to streamline how you clean your home. Ideal for anyone seeking robot vacuum deals today, here’s all you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Eufy X8 Robot Vacuum

Eufy is a big name in the robot vacuums world, even if you won’t see its name among the best robot vacuums. Popular for offering great value solutions, the Eufy X8 Robot Vacuum has all the essentials you need.

It uses twin-turbine technology to provide 2,000Pa of suction power, so you get 80% increased airflow to help clean up your home. Through such technology, the Eufy X8 Robot Vacuum cleans up to 57.6% more pet hair than previous models. It’s smart in other ways too. For instance, it uses AI.Map 2.0 technology to help it guide itself around intelligently generated multi-floor maps. At all times, it knows exactly where it’s cleaning and what floor of your home it’s on.

Through the Eufy app, you can easily customize cleaning areas, while applying no-go areas such as ensuring the Eufy X8 Robot Vacuum leaves your pet’s bowl alone. It also requires fewer trips back to its base since it uses UltraPack dust compression, so its volume utilization rate is increased by 127% and it can pack more in between return trips.

The Eufy X8 Robot Vacuum is also capable of cleaning 1 square meter every minute with up to 180 minutes per charge, ensuring it can get a lot done on just one charge. It’s all well suited for a busy home full of pets and dander.

The Eufy X8 Robot Vacuum normally costs $320, but right now it’s 38% off at Amazon bringing it down to $200. The deal is only available for a limited time. Once the stock allocation expires, you’ll miss out on the $120 saving. Don’t delay and hit that buy button now before it’s too late.

