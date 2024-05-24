Ring is probably one of the best-known home security cameras on the market, although they can get pretty expensive, especially if you want to kit out your whole home. Luckily, there is a big early Memorial Day sale on Ring devices going on right now, so it’s the perfect opportunity to snag one up for a low price. In fact, some of these deals and bundles are going for as low as 42%, so we’ve gone out and collected some of our favorites below. That said, be sure to check out the full sale using the button below, or check out some other great home security camera deals.

What you should buy in the Ring Memorial Day sale

If you’re just looking for the basics, then this bundle that includes the Ring Video Doorbell and the Ring Stick Up Cam with battery might be right up your alley. This combo provides you with a great video doorbell to keep track of things that are going outside of your front door, while the Stick Up Cam is great for both outdoor use if you need a bit more coverage, or indoor use if you want to know what’s going inside your home. Luckily, the bundle has a pretty solid bundle deal on it, from the usual $180 price tag.

On the other hand, if you already have a doorbell, then this bundle that comes with the Ring Floodlight Plus and and Ring Indoor Cam will give you both internal and external surveillance. The Ring Floodlight Plus is wired, which can be a bit frustrating to set up if you don’t have any cables running to where you need it, although it’s well worth it so you don’t have to keep charging it. The Stick Up Cam is also wired, meaning and easier to set up in a home and gives you a good field of view, so it’s perfect for a big space like a living room. You can , which is $40 less than the original $210 price tag.

Finally, if you’re looking for something that can help prevent or inform you of a break-in, this bundle includes a Ring Video Doorbell, a Ring Stick Up Cam and a Ring Alarm 8-piece. The alarm kit includes four contact sensors for windows, a motion detector, and a range extender in case you have a larger home. The whole bundle is quite rather than the usual $400.

