 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Memorial Day sale: Up to 42% off Ring doorbells and security cameras

By
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 installed near a door.
Ring

Ring is probably one of the best-known home security cameras on the market, although they can get pretty expensive, especially if you want to kit out your whole home. Luckily, there is a big early Memorial Day sale on Ring devices going on right now, so it’s the perfect opportunity to snag one up for a low price. In fact, some of these deals and bundles are going for as low as 42%, so we’ve gone out and collected some of our favorites below. That said, be sure to check out the full sale using the button below, or check out some other great home security camera deals.

What you should buy in the Ring Memorial Day sale

If you’re just looking for the basics, then this bundle that includes the Ring Video Doorbell and the Ring Stick Up Cam with battery might be right up your alley. This combo provides you with a great video doorbell to keep track of things that are going outside of your front door, while the Stick Up Cam is great for both outdoor use if you need a bit more coverage, or indoor use if you want to know what’s going inside your home. Luckily, the bundle has a pretty solid bundle deal on it, from the usual $180 price tag.

On the other hand, if you already have a doorbell, then this bundle that comes with the Ring Floodlight Plus and and Ring Indoor Cam will give you both internal and external surveillance. The Ring Floodlight Plus is wired, which can be a bit frustrating to set up if you don’t have any cables running to where you need it, although it’s well worth it so you don’t have to keep charging it. The Stick Up Cam is also wired, meaning and easier to set up in a home and gives you a good field of view, so it’s perfect for a big space like a living room. You can , which is $40 less than the original $210 price tag.

Related

Finally, if you’re looking for something that can help prevent or inform you of a break-in, this bundle includes a Ring Video Doorbell, a Ring Stick Up Cam and a Ring Alarm 8-piece. The alarm kit includes four contact sensors for windows, a motion detector, and a range extender in case you have a larger home. The whole bundle is quite rather than the usual $400.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Samsung Memorial Day sales: TVs, phones, appliances, more
The Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55's cameras.

Samsung is one of the biggest companies on the planet and makes everything from some of the best phones on the market to some of the best appliances; plus, it competes quite heavily with Apple on having the best ecosystem. Of course, some of the better Samsung devices and appliances can be quite expensive, which is why these early Memorial Day deals are the perfect opportunity for you to grab something from Samsung. To that end, we've collected some of our favorite deals across the board for you below; although there are just so many deals, it's worth checking out these other great Samsung deals as well.

Best Samsung TV Memorial Day Deals

Read more
Milwaukee Memorial Day Sale: Save on power tools and accessories
A man using Milwaukee Goatskin Leather Gloves for handling iron.

Milwaukee is one of the most popular brands of power tools on the market, known for their strong power and affordable pricing. It can be a bit tricky to get integrated into their product lines, however, as they have incredibly popular tools in both their 18V and 12V lines. That's why taking advantage of special deals, like these early Memorial Day sales is so important. Now, you can get excellent products, batteries, chargers, and more on premium Milwaukee products of both their M18 and M12 (Milwaukee's name for their 18V and 12V tools, respectively) lines. Whether you're new to Milwaukee or already an established customer, now is the time to get a better collection of their tools.
Best Milwaukee power tool Memorial Day deals

A lot of the deals for Milwaukee power tools that we're seeing at the moment are tool only. This means that they don't come with a battery and charger. That makes these deals especially good to shop if you're a Milwaukee devotee. What it doesn't mean, however, is that these deals are bad if you don't own an M12 or M18 battery. The reasoning is simple, batteries are on sale now, too. Here are the best early Memorial Day Milwaukee deals we've found so far:

Read more
DeWalt Memorial Day Sale: Save on power tools and accessories
A man wearing the DeWalt Impact Holster.

DeWalt power tools and accessories are known for being well built, affordably priced, and having great customer satisfaction. They also tend to have great sales around the holidays. We found the best early discounts on their tools and accessories going on right now as a result of early Memorial Day sales. That means plenty of tools in the 20V Max line, supported by DeWalt's popular 20V battery. Whether you're wanting to get introduced to the 20V Max system, pick up extra tools for your existing 20V kit, or even pick up accessories for DeWalt tools, these power tool deals are right for you.
Best DeWalt power tool Memorial Day deals

The big thing to know about early DeWalt Memorial Day sales for power tools is that everything is devided between kits and "tool only" offers. Kits include the needed battery and charger, associated tools with the deal, and also come with a complementary tool bag. If you're looking for great power tools, but don't have any company's battery yet, going with a kit is hands down the way to go. While the 10-tool kit, which includes everything seen in the image above, is an obvious purchase for someone wanting to get everything now, going for a simple drill/driver kit is another way to start building a tool set that matches your needs. Already a DeWalt fan with a 20V Max battery? Now's the time to stock up on the "tool only" items to round out your collection.

Read more