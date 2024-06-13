 Skip to main content
This Jackery portable generator and solar panel bundle is on sale

The Jackery Explorer 290 solar generator with SolarSaga solar panel against a white background.
Ah yes, the thrills of the great outdoors. Now that summer is upon us, the wilderness devotees amongst us shall be venturing to campgrounds and other natural settings. For these types of treks, you’ll want to make sure you have enough power to run essential devices like phones, warming plates, and LED lanterns. So allow us to direct you toward this fantastic power station deal at Best Buy:

For a limited time, you can get the Jackery Explorer 290 Portable Power Solar Generator and the SolarSaga 100W Foldable Solar Panel for $450. That’s $100 off the original package price of $550. 

Why you should buy the Jackery portable generator

When it comes to portable power, Jackery doesn’t mess around. The Explorer 290 delivers up to 200W of continuous power and 400W peak performance. Whether you need to charge up a laptop, tablet, or other emergency device, you’ll be able to choose from a few different connections, including two USB-A, AC power, and DC power. The rechargeable lithium ion battery ensures you’ll have plenty of juice for when you need it most, and will last up to 1.16 hours with all ports in use. 

When it comes time to top off the battery, you can expect up to 6 hours of recharge time using an AC outlet, or between 5 and 7 hours when using the bundled SolarSaga Solar Panel. The latter is particularly useful for when you’re just hanging around the campsite during the day. While you’re chopping wood and birdwatching, the solar panel quietly charges up the Explorer 290 for you. 

Measuring 11.42 inches tall, 10.75 inches wide, 6.81 inches from front to back, and weighing only 9.46 pounds, the Explorer 290 is portable and lightweight. Dimensions like these all but guarantee you can toss the genny in any SUV, truck, or sedan. The foldout solar panel (25.79 x 22.28 x 3.23 inches) is actually the bigger of the two peripherals!

Generator deals like this don’t come around too often though. If you’re in need of a convenient setup for all your forest pilgrimages, now is the time to save! For just a bit longer, you can grab the Jackery Explorer 290 with SolarSaga 100W Foldable Solar Panel for $450 after a $100 discount.

