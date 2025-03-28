 Skip to main content
Amazon slashed the price of this robot vacuum and mop by 63%

The Yeedi C12 Robot Vacuum and Mop cleaning the floor.
If you’re looking for robot vacuum deals but those featuring the usual brands are still too expensive, you may want to set your sights on the Yeedi C2 robot vacuum and mop. As part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale 2025, it’s available with an eye-catching 63% discount, lowering its price from $400 all the way down to just $150. The event runs until March 31, but it won’t be a good idea to wait until the final minutes before you push through with your purchase. Stocks of this smart home device may not last until then, as the $250 in savings looks too good to pass up.

Why you should buy the Yeedi C2 robot vacuum and mop

The Yeedi C2 robot vacuum and mop may be affordable right now, but it’s got most of the features that you’ll find in the best robot vacuums. It’s got powerful suction at up to 8,000 Pa, it’s equipped with the brand’s ZeroTangle technology that prevents hair and pet fur from getting all tangled up, and its TrueMapping technology can accurately create a model of every room to make it easier to give instructions on where to clean. The Yeedi C2 robot vacuum and mop also comes with a host of sensors, including anti-drop sensors and a carpet recognition function, which are among the important things to consider in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum.

Getting a robot vacuum and mop combo will help keep your home spotless, and the Yeedi C2 does an excellent job at it. After operating as a robot vacuum, the device will tap into its water tank to remove stubborn stains and leave your floors looking like they’re new. Once everything is done, the Yeedi C2 robot vacuum and mop will go back to its charging station, where it will recharge to be ready for the next cleaning session.

For those who need help in maintaining clean floors, you can get the Yeedi C2 robot vacuum and mop for an extremely affordable price of $150 from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. Originally sold for $400, the machine is available with a $250 discount that’s probably going to attract a lot of shoppers. If you’re already looking forward to having the Yeedi C2 robot vacuum and mop in your home, but you want to buy it at 63% off, you need to complete your transaction for it right now.

