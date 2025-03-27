Level up your commute with Aventon’s updated Level 3 commuter bike

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is Aventon’s Level 3 commuter bike? The Aventon Level 3’s improved geometry and design Electric upgrades and the ACU smart system Why the Aventon Level 3 improves you morning commute

Driving to work can be a pain for a multitude of reasons. There’s traffic, you’re stuck in a car, you miss out on a morning workout, and you don’t get a healthy breath of fresh air as you move about the city. A bike helps. But not just any bike will do. For example, mountain bikes are fairly attractive, but they aren’t exactly made for city movements and aren’t as commute-ready as they could be.

Well, not as commute-ready as Aventon’s Level 3 commuter bike, that is. This bike is designed around your needs as a city-bound commuter. The great news is that it has been updated recently. Here, we explore the Aventon Level 3, it’s improved geometry, the ACU system that pumps the bike full of smart features, and what they can all do for your morning commute. Tap the button below to check out the bike yourself or keep reading to get our take on all of the features.

What is Aventon’s Level 3 commuter bike?

Before you get started learning about the newest changes and evolutions of the Level 3, you’ll want to know what the bike is all about at a basic level. In short, it’s made to be the ultimate commuter bike that removes many of the issues you might face when commuting with other bikes. Racks, fenders, and security systems provide places for you to store your gear, protection to keep you dry in the face of puddles, and protection from having your ride stolen in the city. It’s even got pedal assistance for when you need to avoid a veneer of sweat before that 8 a.m. presentation. If you’re running late to a meeting with your boss, you can engage the throttle and get up to 20 MPH out of the Level 3.

The Aventon Level 3’s improved geometry and design

Now, let’s talk a little bit about how the Level 3 has recently been improved, starting with the physical components of the bike. First of all, the bike is more adjustable than ever, with better adjustability in its stem (the part that connects the handlebars to the bike frame) and seat, showing a dedication to making a more comfortable ride for more body sizes. Meanwhile, the braking system has been upgraded to Magura’s hydraulic disc brakes. In short, this should mean a more responsive breaking system during tight, chaotic city moments. You can learn more about Magura, a company that specializes in bike brakes, from their brakes’ hub. We’re also a fan of the new integrated cable routing system, which “pushes” wires through the stem of the bike. Not only does this improve the look of the bike, but it also reduces the chances of things getting caught on (and, pulling out) the wires that matter for your Level 3’s important systems.

In short, the physical changes to the bike may seem subtle, but they allow a wider range of riders to have a more comfortable, pleasant ride.

Electric upgrades and the ACU smart system

It wouldn’t be a Digital Trends look at a product with looking at the “digital” parts and upgrades. Here, that means taking a look at the bike’s new electronic components and taking a dive into what Aventon calls the “ACU” for security and smart tech.

The “ride tune” feature of the Aventon Level 3 works across a display panel between your handle bars and an on-phone app. It is the heart, mind, and lungs of the Aventon ACU system. ACU, which stands for Aventon Control Unit, helps your bike function well and is also a smart security system that goes the extra mile to ensure that your bike stays your bike. One function of the ACU is to choose your bike’s performance parameters. It’s not a perfect analogy, but it should feel sort of like adjusting your headphones’ EQ settings in an app, except this time it is more about speeds and riding style. Aventon’s in-house estimates suggest that using this system to cater to your preferences can give the Level 3 an extra 10 miles of range (up to about 70 miles in total) as opposed to not using the system, all without sacrificing power. The important thing is that you’re in control of how the bike operates.

And that level of control also works with their security features. The Level 3 has a lot more security than meets the eye. For example, they have an electronic rear wheel locking mechanism that’s going to make the bike an absolute pain to ride for thieves. Even if they were to somehow hop onto your bike after you’ve unlocked it via the keyless password system of the ACU, they’re still going to have a bad time. The Level 3’s ACU has an integrated GPS system that lets you define its allowed operating area. If a thief moves your bike too far from your defined commute area (such as out of city or into the wrong suburb) they’re going to have problems. This is a very secure bike that is ready to take on the worst of what you’ll face in the city.

Why the Aventon Level 3 improves you morning commute

The Aventon Level 3 is is built around the commute, handling difficult city environments in a comfortable (and clean) manner, and providing extra security and efficiency for your bike. By using an Aventon Level 3 for your commute you can get the best of both worlds. On the one hand you will be able to ditch the difficulties and disadvantages of the car — being boxed in a vehicle, zero exercise, reduced maneuverability, and high fuel costs. On the other hand, the Aventon Level 3 dramatically improves upon the commuting experience of your standard everyday road bike — much higher security, not too much exercise, less lockups and chains, reduced environmental splatter, and the ability to get where you want faster in a pinch with assisted speeds up to 20 MPH. With these factors combined, the Aventon Level 3 becomes a compelling commute alternative and a cool piece of tech.