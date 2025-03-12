 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Tax Season Deals: Get the most out of your refund this year

By
Amazing Deal Galaxy A16 banner Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Samsung

Whether you’re yet to begin or already finished with your taxes, one thing is for sure: You deserve something good from a bit of your refund dollars. And, with one report saying that filers are getting as much as $3,453 or more, you could possibly be getting something great from the whole ordeal. But what should you buy? It always helps to go with the deals. Much like the best productivity apps, a majority of these deals should help you get things done around the (home) office in addition to being a bit of fun.

Microsoft Surface Pro Device + Keyboard bundle — $1,050 $1,350 22% off

The Surface Pro 11 on a brown table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

If you want one of the best tablets for business, you’ll quickly realize that you might want a keyboard along with it. One of the greatest parts about the Microsoft Surface Pro 11, as well as one of its biggest drawbacks, is its keyboard. See, normally, the keyboard comes separately (it is fully detachable) and that can seriously jack up the price. However, if you get this bundled deal you can get both components in one helpful box and even save yourself $300.

Samsung A16 5G — Free with StraightTalk

Galaxy A16 5G
Samsung

Here’s a deal that is very tax season specific, in that it is going away after Tax Day. Right now you can get a free Samsung Galaxy A16 5G phone if you get it with a Gold Unlimited Plan from StraightTalk. It is one of the highest quality budget smartphones you can buy, and with this deal you won’t even have to do that, as all you need is the StraightTalk plan to get this phone for free.

Related

GTRacing Mesh Gaming Chair with Footrest — $170 $190 11% off

This mesh gaming chair from GTRacing has office vibes.
GTRacing

While you may think of GTRacing as being a company that strictly sticks to making the best gaming chairs, you’ll have to admit this all-black mesh-built chair has office vibes despite the brand. Chill out in your gaming chair with no Zoom-induced fears at just $170 with this deal, then recline back to 145 degrees for an at-desk rest after your cam goes off.

H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2024 — $50 $60 17% off

The cover image of H&R Block Deluxe + State Tax Software 2024.
H&R Block

Let’s face it, most of us haven’t done our taxes yet. H&R Block’s 2024 tax year software bundle for federal and state taxes is still $10 off, though, so this remains one of the best tax software deals to get. One of the most fun parts of this deal is that you can get your return in the form of an Amazon gift card with an extra 2% added on to it, potentially fueling a fantastic shopping frenzy.

Boox Palma — $246 $280 12% off

Play Store on Onyx Boox Palma
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The Boox Palma is the (obvious) predecessor to one of our picks for the best e-Readers out there, the Boox Palma 2. The original provides an experience that isn’t entirely unlike a phone (read: familiar) while also giving your eyes a comfortable ePaper surface to look at and a $34 discount. This one is perfect for lounging on the couch while finally getting through the last 1% of Atomic Habits.

Flexispot FL1 — $270 $400 33% off

One possible configuration of a Flexispot FL1 L-shaped standing desk with cabinet.
Flexispot

If you’re interested in the best standing desks, you’ve probably come across the Flexispot brand at one point or another. Their desks are highly customizable (yours won’t necessarily look like the model above) and can truly become a creation of your own. At the time of this writing you can get this desk with a cabinet for a base price of just $270, plus get an extra $110 off with code FL1OFF110 upon checkout.

HP Smart Tank 7602 — $350 $450 22% off

Printing is fast and economical with the HP Smart Tank 7602.
Alan Truly / Digital Trends

The HP Smart Tank 7602 is a wireless all-in-one printer and it also happens to be our pick for the overall best printer. As our HP 7602 review mentions, it provides high-tier photo prints even on regular paper and responds quickly while printing rapidly for low-hassle use. Get it now for $100 off of its regular price and (according to HP’s estimates) get up to two years of ink included in the box.

Dell Precision 5690 Workstation — $2,719 $3,049 11% off

A design app being used on a Dell Precision 5690 Workstation laptop.
Dell

This is one of Dell’s top-of-the-line productivity laptops, complete with an RTX 1000 ada chip, a quad speaker setup, WiFi 7, 32Gb of RAM, and the potential for even more with upgrades. It even has a lock slot to secure your laptop physically when you’re working at the local coffee shop, preventing others from stealing your precious laptop. Get the base model for $330 off at this time.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
The best Cyber Week deals under $50 you can still shop now
An Amazon Fire Stick

Cyber Monday has officially ended, but a lot of Cyber Week deals are still going strong. As the tradition goes, it's the best time of the year to shop and score major savings, making it the perfect time to get gifts for everyone on your list. The best part is that you can keep shopping as it looks like these offers will stay for a while.

We know that you want to buy some things for yourself that don't break the bank or to use this time to stock up on reasonably priced gifts. Here, everything is $50 and under, making it a perfect gift list for people who are our typical Digital Trends readers.
Herd Mentality — $20 $25 21% off

Read more
Cyber Monday GE Ice Maker deals 2024: Save 25% and get your ice already
The GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker on a white background.

Cyber Monday is almost here and the Cyber Monday deals are rolling in already. Now is the time for us to pick out our favorite Cyber Monday GE Ice Maker deals. The popular ice maker brand has some great discounts at various different major retailers so we’ve taken the time to highlight them here. Besides picking out the very best Cyber Monday GE ice maker deals, we’ve also spent a little time providing you with some buying advice. After all, a good deal is only good if you buy the right ice maker for you. Read on and we’ll take you through all you need to know about your future ice maker purchase.
Our top pick: GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker -- $340 $549 38% off

As far as GE ice maker deals go, this is one of the best right now. If you're not familiar, the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker can produce 38 pounds of ice per day. That works out at 1.6 pounds of fresh ice per hour with a removable drawer which holds up to 3 pounds at a time. It has built-in Wi-Fi and voice controls via the SmartHQ app while an LED display screen means you always know what’s going on.

Read more
The 11-inch iPad Pro M2 sold out, but you can get the iPad Pro M4 for the same price
iPad Pro with M2 inside.

If you've been looking forward to the arrival of this year's Cyber Monday Apple deals. it's time to get excited. There are some excellent deals. Best Buy was offering the Wi-Fi + Cellular model of the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro M2 for only $1,099, following a $1,000 discount that nearly halved the tablet's original price of $2,099. But since there's always high demand for savings on Apple's iPad from Cyber Monday deals, that offer is sold out. Don't panic, though. Best Buy also has the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro with M4 Chip for the same price -- $1,099. It's only a savings of $100, down from $1,199, but that's still a fantastic price. We highly recommend shopping this deal before it sells out too.

 
Why you should buy the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 instead
The Apple iPad Pro M2 wasn't the latest version of the powerful tablet -- that distinction goes to the Apple iPad Pro M4, yet both have rightfully taken their place in our list of the best iPads as the best premium option. Since the first deal on the M2 model sold out, you're getting the best of the best right now for the same price, anyway.

Read more