Tax Season Deals: Get the most out of your refund this year

Whether you’re yet to begin or already finished with your taxes, one thing is for sure: You deserve something good from a bit of your refund dollars. And, with one report saying that filers are getting as much as $3,453 or more, you could possibly be getting something great from the whole ordeal. But what should you buy? It always helps to go with the deals. Much like the best productivity apps, a majority of these deals should help you get things done around the (home) office in addition to being a bit of fun.

Microsoft Surface Pro Device + Keyboard bundle — $1,050 $1,350 22% off

If you want one of the best tablets for business, you’ll quickly realize that you might want a keyboard along with it. One of the greatest parts about the Microsoft Surface Pro 11, as well as one of its biggest drawbacks, is its keyboard. See, normally, the keyboard comes separately (it is fully detachable) and that can seriously jack up the price. However, if you get this bundled deal you can get both components in one helpful box and even save yourself $300.

Samsung A16 5G — Free with StraightTalk

Here’s a deal that is very tax season specific, in that it is going away after Tax Day. Right now you can get a free Samsung Galaxy A16 5G phone if you get it with a Gold Unlimited Plan from StraightTalk. It is one of the highest quality budget smartphones you can buy, and with this deal you won’t even have to do that, as all you need is the StraightTalk plan to get this phone for free.

GTRacing Mesh Gaming Chair with Footrest — $170 $190 11% off

While you may think of GTRacing as being a company that strictly sticks to making the best gaming chairs, you’ll have to admit this all-black mesh-built chair has office vibes despite the brand. Chill out in your gaming chair with no Zoom-induced fears at just $170 with this deal, then recline back to 145 degrees for an at-desk rest after your cam goes off.

H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2024 — $50 $60 17% off

Let’s face it, most of us haven’t done our taxes yet. H&R Block’s 2024 tax year software bundle for federal and state taxes is still $10 off, though, so this remains one of the best tax software deals to get. One of the most fun parts of this deal is that you can get your return in the form of an Amazon gift card with an extra 2% added on to it, potentially fueling a fantastic shopping frenzy.

Boox Palma — $246 $280 12% off

The Boox Palma is the (obvious) predecessor to one of our picks for the best e-Readers out there, the Boox Palma 2. The original provides an experience that isn’t entirely unlike a phone (read: familiar) while also giving your eyes a comfortable ePaper surface to look at and a $34 discount. This one is perfect for lounging on the couch while finally getting through the last 1% of Atomic Habits.

Flexispot FL1 — $270 $400 33% off

If you’re interested in the best standing desks, you’ve probably come across the Flexispot brand at one point or another. Their desks are highly customizable (yours won’t necessarily look like the model above) and can truly become a creation of your own. At the time of this writing you can get this desk with a cabinet for a base price of just $270, plus get an extra $110 off with code FL1OFF110 upon checkout.

HP Smart Tank 7602 — $350 $450 22% off

The HP Smart Tank 7602 is a wireless all-in-one printer and it also happens to be our pick for the overall best printer. As our HP 7602 review mentions, it provides high-tier photo prints even on regular paper and responds quickly while printing rapidly for low-hassle use. Get it now for $100 off of its regular price and (according to HP’s estimates) get up to two years of ink included in the box.

Dell Precision 5690 Workstation — $2,719 $3,049 11% off

This is one of Dell’s top-of-the-line productivity laptops, complete with an RTX 1000 ada chip, a quad speaker setup, WiFi 7, 32Gb of RAM, and the potential for even more with upgrades. It even has a lock slot to secure your laptop physically when you’re working at the local coffee shop, preventing others from stealing your precious laptop. Get the base model for $330 off at this time.