Tax software deals: Save on TurboTax and H&R Block

Update 1/13/25: We’ve updated this article for the 2024/2025 tax year. Below, we’ll help you find the best discount for your personal tax needs.

Like it or not, it is time to look at the best tax software again. If you’re proactive, though, you can get a good deal and find tax software at a bargain price. Here, we look at the best tax software deals in 2025. Remember that these are deals for the 2024 tax year, even though you’ll be buying them in 2025. The following tax software all have discounts; we’ll lay out the discount for you as well as give a brief overview of what that software does. Also, note that most of the highlighted deals are for a combination of federal and state taxes, but it should be very simple for you to change to a federal-only version of the software on the checkout page.

Tax Act All-Inclusive Bundle — $138 $230 40% off

Tax Act’s All-Inclusive Bundle handles federal taxes, one state return, and your refund transfer — all pretty standard stuff. What makes this bundle stand out is that it also includes audit defense up front. This gives you an extra bit of peace of mind, which is especially helpful if you’re a freelancer or have income outside of traditional W2 filings.

Note: Depending on your screen size and resolution, you may need to scroll down past the traditional offers to find this bundle deal.

TurboTax Premier — $83 $115 28% off

Recommended for anyone who has sold stocks, bonds, or mutual funds, sold employee stock, owns rental property, or is a trust beneficiary, TurboTax Premier 2024 is ideal for more advanced tax filing. It includes five federal e-files and one state. It’s possible to search over 375 deductions and credits, while there’s also guidance for how to report sales of stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. Right now, you can get this complete software for just $83.

H&R Block Deluxe — $45 $60 25% off

H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2024 offers five free federal e-files for your personal return, along with unlimited federal preparation and printing. There’s step-by-step Q&A and guidance on credits and deductions to help you figure out what to do. It’s simple to quickly import your W-2, 1099, 1098, and last year’s personal tax return, even if you’ve used other software in the past. It’s a good deal at just $45.

Liberty Tax Basic — $48 $58 17% off

Liberty Tax is a “bare-bones” tax software program that gets you what you need without the pomp and circumstance that you might find elsewhere. Its Basic plan is just $48 while on sale, and it handles forms 1040 and 8853 alongside schedules A and B. Other plans, which are equally accessible when you tap the button below, also have their forms and schedules laid out for you clearly before you begin filing. It’s this sort of up-front approach to tax filing costs that makes Liberty Tax one of our favorites.

Jackson Hewitt (Federal + State) — $25

This one isn’t so much of a deal, per se, but more of a promise. If you file online by yourself, you file for $25. Should you end up needing help, you can also get it easily, as there are in-person places to file, including your local Walmart. At just $25, this is a great place to start. If you need more help, there’s also no shame in trying one of the other offers on the list.

