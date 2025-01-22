The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is on sale

Laptop deals are the sensible option for students, but what about if you want a gaming rig for your dorm but you’re short on space? That’s where seeking out the best gaming laptop deals available today will help you out. Right now, there’s one such deal standing out to us: You can buy the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop for $2,000 when it usually costs $2,400. That means savings of $400 off the regular price, making this setup a touch more affordable than before. Keen to learn more? Of course you are! Here’s what you get for your money.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop

Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands out there, with its M-series range of gaming laptops being powerful if a little bulkier than its X-series. There’s certainly raw power here, with the Alienware m18 R2 sporting a 14th-generation Intel Core i7-14700HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s pretty good for this price. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, which is the key component for a gaming rig.

While this isn’t top of the range stuff, it’s more than good enough for the price involved. Its biggest (in every sense of the word) highlight is its 18-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution. There’s a 165Hz refresh rate along with 3ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Nvidia G-Sync + DDS support. Thanks to its size, you don’t strictly need one of the best gaming monitors if you’re short on space.

This model may have slipped off our best gaming laptops list, but that’s more thanks to it being a highly competitive field than because it’s inferior. With the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop, you get an advanced cooling system with Alienware Cryo-tech, which keeps things running cool even when you’re playing games at high detail levels.

It also looks good, with a sweet looking backlit keyboard and a full HD HDR camera for clearer webcam streaming. For audio, you get Dolby Atmos support so everything you play sounds good too.

The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop normally costs $2,400, but right now it’s down to $2,000 at Dell for a limited time. While this is likely due to the changing of the guard (aka the Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series arriving), this is still a fantastic deal. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button just below.