Snap up this Lenovo 23.8-inch monitor deal and gain more screen space

For great monitor deals, check out what Lenovo has to offer. Today, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkVision 23.8-inch monitor for $299. It’s a well-designed monitor with some great features for anyone looking to expand their working environment for less. Here’s what it has to offer and why you might want to buy it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkVision 23.8-inch monitor

Lenovo isn’t a name you’ll see among the best monitors, but don’t let that put you off — Lenovo is a reliable brand. With the Lenovo ThinkVision 23.8-inch monitor, you get a 23.8-inch full HD IPS panel that provides a wide color gamut of 99% sRGB. That means fantastic color accuracy even from wide angles. The monitor also has a 3-side NearEdgeless bezel design, so there are fewer distractions, and it looks good while taking up less room.

The Lenovo ThinkVision 23.8-inch monitor has all the key features you could need too. It has TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification so your eyes are protected from fatigue. It also has the option to tilt, lift, swivel, or pivot via the ergonomic stand. Besides key connections like VGA, DP 1.2, and HDMI 1.4, the Lenovo ThinkVision 23.8-inch monitor also has four USB-A 3.2 ports so you can hook up all your key accessories with no hassle.

It’s a great all-rounder monitor that will work well alongside the best desktop computers. It doesn’t have the right specs to compete with the best gaming monitors but for office use, it’s all good. The thinking behind the Lenovo ThinkVision 23.8-inch monitor is that it makes your work more comfortable. It has natural low blue light technology to cut down on visual fatigue and strain, while the better colors ensure that it looks good too. That’s ideal for those times when you’re editing images or videos, but just typing up documents will somehow feel more satisfying as well. It’s the kind of monitor you’ll wonder how you lived without.

The Lenovo ThinkVision 23.8-inch monitor is currently available at Lenovo for $299. A sweet deal for such a versatile monitor, it’s sure to enhance your home office a ton. Check it out now while the featured deal continues.

Cyber Monday’s best 4K Monitor deals 2024: Save up to 50% on Samsung and LG
The 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor on a table.

A good 4K monitor is worth considering if you’ve had your eye on Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, Cyber Monday Dell laptop deals, Cyber Monday Apple deals, or Cyber Monday Alienware deals. There are several of them going on right now, including monitors by Samsung, Dell, and LG. We’ve tracked down all of the best 4K monitor deals for Cyber Monday, so don't waste any time and read onward for the details.
Our top pick: Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32-inch curved 4K monitor -- $679 $1,300 48% off

One of the higher-end gaming monitors you're going to find out there, not only is this 32-inch Samsung Neo G8 curved, but it can also hit a whopping 240Hz refresh rate. While there isn't a GPU out there that can manage 240Hz at 4K, you can prioritize refresh rate over resolution for competitive games, and with a massive discount of $621, it's well worth grabbing.

Read more
The incredible Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor is over $1,000 off
Someone using the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor in a gaming aesthetic environment.

Looking for great monitor deals for your gaming setup? The ideal place to head is Samsung, which has a great deal on a high-end gaming monitor. Today you can buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,800 when it ordinarily costs $3,000. You’re saving $1,200 off the regular price, which is a fantastic discount on a monitor that will last you a long time. Packed with great features, this is one of the best Samsung monitor deals we’ve seen in a while. Here’s everything it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Monitor
Samsung makes some of the best gaming monitors around, with the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Monitor being one such highlight. It doesn't have just any display: Its huge 55-inch screen can rotate so you can use it in either landscape or portrait mode.

Read more
This 24-inch gaming monitor is under $100 at Walmart
An Onn. 24-inch gaming monitor on a desk next to a PC.

Monitor deals are rarely this inexpensive: Walmart just knocked $50 off the Onn. 24-inch FHD Gaming Monitor. Usually priced at $149, it’s down to $99, which is a steal of a deal for a gaming monitor with some great specs. If that instantly sounds appealing to you, keep reading while we take you through what the Onn. 24-inch FHD gaming monitor has to offer for the price. The deal is proving popular already, so don’t count on it sticking around for much longer.

Why you should buy the Onn. 24-inch FHD gaming monitor
While you might not think of Onn. as making some of the best monitors, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the Onn. 24-inch FHD gaming monitor. It’s a 24-inch 1080p/full HD monitor with an impressive refresh rate of 165Hz. That means even if you’re playing action-packed games that are moving quickly, you won’t have to worry so much about motion blur as your monitor will be able to keep up with it.

Read more