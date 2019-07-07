Digital Trends
The best standing desks of 2019

Don't take work sitting down. These are the best standing desks of 2019

Drew Prindle
By

During the past few years, there’s been a growing body of research that suggests sitting all day is really bad for you. Like, incredibly bad. Sitting for eight hours a day has been shown to cause lower back problems, slowed metabolism, increased risk of diabetes and heart disease, and myriad of other health concerns.

So, what can you do about it? Snag yourself a standing desk! Reviewing and using desks for a variety of jobs has given us a lot of insight on just what standing desk you need. Our top pick for an overall good choice is the Jarvis desk in bamboo, but we also chose a number of other great options and several add-ons if you prefer keeping your old desk.

Standalone desks

Jarvis Desk Bamboo

Jarvis-Standing-Bamboo-Desk-corner

The Jarvis Desk from Ergo Depot is a great choice for a standing desk, but the bamboo model is a exceptionally well made. Its attractive design includes a subtle beveled edge that makes the desk comfortable on the arms and wrists, while the bamboo top renders it both simple and elegant in any office environment. You can adjust the height anywhere between 25.5 and 51 inches, and given the assortment of available desk sizes, you can rest assured you’ll find a desk with plenty of space for your monitors, laptops, and other gadgets. Read our full review here.

UpLift 900

UpLift Thumb

The UpLift 900 is everything you’d want a desk to be. It’s a solid and well-built piece or furniture, one that’s as easy to assemble as it is adjustable. It’s also incredibly simple and lacks the bells and whistles associated with other high-end desks, which only furthers its appeal. With a variety of top surfaces to fit any style or environment, the UpLift 900 stands out among the growing crowd of competitors.

Evodesk Gaming Desk

Evo Thumb

Standing might not seem like the best way to game, but Evodesk’s Gaming Desk aims to change your mind on that. Gamers expect high-quality performance and customization, and thankfully, the Gaming Desk offers all of that while providing a healthier and more engaging way to play. You can also outfit the desk with a number of different top styles designed to accommodate multiple displays and rig setups, as well as space constraints. Each of the available tops is even outfitted with a beveled edge for ergonomic use, along with a cable management system and a mouse-friendly surface specifically designed for laser gaming mice. Note that several different configurations are possible and customization is included when you buy.

ApexDesk Elite Series Standing Desk

best standing desks apexdesk elite series desk

ApexDesk offers a large 60-inch model at a reasonable price, a great choice if you need a lot of room but have a limited budget. This desk is powerful, too: It comes with dual motors for raising and lowering the surface, and can handle up to 225 pounds, suitable for more complex workstations that involve a lot of equipment. You can position the desk anywhere between 29 and 48 inches, giving you plenty of options to customize the height. People can save up to four different heights, ideal if others will be using the desk in a variety of positions. While the legs are steel, the surface is made of MDF (medium density fiber) materials, with a laminate layer on top to help prevent scratching—not exactly high-end, but one of the features that keeps this desk affordable.

Lander Standing Desk

best standing desks lander desk

Available in a variety of colors and sizes, this Lander desk has some of the most customization of all our picks. The electric motor is also particularly good: It comes with a small LCD panel so that you can see the exact height and adjust as you need to. The motor is also Bluetooth compatible, so you can connect it to your phone for more advanced control options and notifications about when it’s a healthy time to periodically get up from your chair. That motor is also especially powerful, able to handle up to 360 pounds and suitable for the largest workspaces. We do wish that the top of the desk was real wood instead of a 3D laminate, but that’s our only gripe. It’s also worth noting that the frame comes with a 10-year warranty, and the tabletop has a 5-year warranty, in case anything goes wrong.

Xdesk Encore

Encore Thumb

Xdesk also offers a more environmentally minded desk: The Encore. The Encore is touted as being the first ever standing desk to use rubberwood desktops, the tree from which natural rubber is derived. The rubberwood material is manufactured using recycled agricultural byproducts that are solvent- and volatile compound-free. The Encore is also compatible with all other Xdesk accessories and components, and moreover, relies on a similar frame to other Xdesk products.

