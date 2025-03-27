 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t think twice — the Beats Studio Buds are on sale for just $100

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends The Beats Studio Buds in their charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for true wireless earbuds deals while on a tight budget, you may want to check out the offers at Best Buy, which is giving you the chance to get the Beats Studio Buds for an affordable price of just $100. Originally $150, they’re available with a $50 discount, and with Beats products always getting a lot of attention when they go on sale, there’s a chance that stocks run out quickly. You’re going to have to be fast with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds

The Beats Studio Buds received an impressive score of 4 out of 5 stars in our review, and three years later, they’re still a pretty solid option if you want to buy wireless earbuds. They offer powerful but balanced audio with Beats’ signature sound, and you’ll also enjoy high-quality performance during phone calls and when interacting with your preferred voice assistant. Pairing them with your iOS or Android device is fast and easy — just open their charging case while they’re near your mobile device to trigger the process —  and they’re protected against water and sweat with an IPX4 rating.

One of the most important features of the Beats Studio Buds is their active noise cancellation, which blocks external sound so you can focus on what you’re listening to, and their transparency mode, which will let you hear what’s going on around you without having to take the wireless earbuds out of your ears. The Beats Studio Buds can also last a long time before they need recharging — up to 8 hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 24 hours if you include the charges from their case.

Related

There’s always high demand for Beats headphone deals, and we think Best Buy’s offer for the Beats Studio Buds won’t be an exception. You can get these wireless earbuds for only $100, for savings of $50 on their sticker price of $150, but only if you hurry with your purchase as tomorrow could already be too late. Add the Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as possible to make sure that you get them for a lower price than usual.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Best Buy’s Apple Sales Event: This weekend’s best deals on iPads, iPhones, MacBooks, and more
The iPhone 14 Plus's camera module.

Apple fans, here's your chance at rare discounts on the brand's devices: Best Buy just launched a huge Apple Sales Event. With iPhone deals, iPad deals, MacBook deals, AirPods deals, and more up for grabs, you better hurry in choosing what to purchase because we think stocks are already flying off the shelves.

You can take a look at everything that's available in Best Buy's Apple Sales Event through the link below, but we've also rounded up our favorite offers to help you make a quick decision. It's important that you don't take up too much time in selecting where to spend your money, as every second wasted is one step closer to missing out on the offer you've got your eyes on.

Read more
We gave these Sennheiser Buds an 8 out of 10 — they’re on sale
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 in front of charging case.

Wireless earbuds and headphones are worn by just about everyone these days, especially those of us looking for peace of mind in the workplace or while we’re commuting to the office via subway. Noise-canceling audio is hard to live without, and brands like Sennheiser are responsible for some of the best ANC buds on the market. In fact, we came across a fantastic offer on Sennheiser earbuds while vetting Best Buy deals:

Right now, when you purchase the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Earbuds, you’ll only wind up paying $200. The full MSRP on this model is $300. We tested these earbuds back in March 2024, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “Sennheiser fans have a lot to love in the Momentum True Wireless 4.”

Read more
The Beats Studio Pro headphones have a $150 discount today
Beats Studio Pro on headphone stand.

Noise-canceling headphones and earbuds are some of the most popular consumer tech items on the market. Thanks to advanced audio engineering, these in-ear and over-ear devices make it easy to rock out to your favorite tunes while tuning out the distracting parts of the world.

We were looking through Beats headphone deals a little while ago and came across this fantastic offer: For a limited time, you can purchase the Beats Studio Pro Wireless at Best Buy for only $200. The full MSRP on this model is $350.

Read more