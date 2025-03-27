Don’t think twice — the Beats Studio Buds are on sale for just $100

If you’re looking for true wireless earbuds deals while on a tight budget, you may want to check out the offers at Best Buy, which is giving you the chance to get the Beats Studio Buds for an affordable price of just $100. Originally $150, they’re available with a $50 discount, and with Beats products always getting a lot of attention when they go on sale, there’s a chance that stocks run out quickly. You’re going to have to be fast with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds

The Beats Studio Buds received an impressive score of 4 out of 5 stars in our review, and three years later, they’re still a pretty solid option if you want to buy wireless earbuds. They offer powerful but balanced audio with Beats’ signature sound, and you’ll also enjoy high-quality performance during phone calls and when interacting with your preferred voice assistant. Pairing them with your iOS or Android device is fast and easy — just open their charging case while they’re near your mobile device to trigger the process — and they’re protected against water and sweat with an IPX4 rating.

One of the most important features of the Beats Studio Buds is their active noise cancellation, which blocks external sound so you can focus on what you’re listening to, and their transparency mode, which will let you hear what’s going on around you without having to take the wireless earbuds out of your ears. The Beats Studio Buds can also last a long time before they need recharging — up to 8 hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 24 hours if you include the charges from their case.

There’s always high demand for Beats headphone deals, and we think Best Buy’s offer for the Beats Studio Buds won’t be an exception. You can get these wireless earbuds for only $100, for savings of $50 on their sticker price of $150, but only if you hurry with your purchase as tomorrow could already be too late. Add the Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as possible to make sure that you get them for a lower price than usual.