Customize your home with the Nanoleaf Shapes hexagon kit — $30 off right now

Installing smart lights is among the easiest ways to literally add more color to your home. However, if you prefer something beyond simple smart light bulbs, you may want to go for the Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Hexagons Smarter Kit. The bundle, which includes nine panels, is on sale from Best Buy for only $190, which is $30 lower than its original price of $220. We’re not sure how long stocks will last, so if you’re interested, we highly recommend moving forward with your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Hexagons Smarter Kit

The Nanoleaf Shapes smart lights received a rating of 4 stars out of 5 stars in our review, which means you’re probably going to love the Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Hexagons Smarter Kit. You’ll get nine hexagon light panels with a 360-degree black finish with this bundle, so you’ll be able to create your own patterns and designs. If you need more, thankfully, Nanoleaf’s permanent price cuts means you’ll be able to buy additional Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Hexagons Smarter Kits — or even other Nanoleaf Shapes to combine with these hexagons.

Once the panels of the Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Hexagons Smarter Kit are installed — they come with black mounting and power accessories — you can connect them all through Nanoleaf’s Connect+ technology to make them work together as a light mosaic. You can customize the lights through the Nanoleaf app, where you can create Scenes, download Scenes uploaded by the community, and set schedules. The panels can change according to the music that you’re playing with the Rhythm Music Visualizer feature, and they can also respond dynamically to your touch.

