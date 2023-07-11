 Skip to main content
The best Prime Day robot vacuum deals, from just $97

Andrew Morrisey
By

When it comes to seeking out the best Prime Day 2023 deals, it’s always a good idea to look for a solid combination of items you need — to make your life easier — while choosing items that rarely go on sale. A great example of this are smart robot vacuums, which are designed to clean your home for you, while you kick back and relax, or focus on some more important tasks. And in case you were wondering, there are quite a few excellent discounts on robot vacuums for Prime Day this year. So, instead of shopping for the best Prime Day TV deals, looking for discounts on the best smart home devices, or any other well-priced gear, why not take a look at these Prime Day robot vacuum deals we’ve gathered up below?

Our favorite Prime Day robot vacuum deal

eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro robot vacuum — $97, was $300

eufy Clean by Anker G32 Pro robot vacuum

First and foremost, we’re looking at an incredibly affordable yet capable smart vacuum in the eufy Clean RoboVac G32 Pro robot vacuum. It offers intelligent home mapping, with WiFi built-in, and app controls with cleaning history.

As for power, you get 2,000 Pascals of suction, with BoostIQ technology that automatically increases suction power based on the floor types — like increasing suction when moving from hard floors to carpet. Drop-proof tech, an anti-collision sensor, and the mapping mean it won’t get stuck, bump into furniture, or experience other common issues you see with these types of vacuums. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly entry point into the world of smart robot vacuums, well, here you go.

More Prime Day robot vacuum deals we love

Believe it or not, not all of the best deals are available at Amazon, which you’ll soon discover. That shouldn’t matter though, as long as you’re getting the best possible price, and with these Prime Day robot vacuum deals, that’s precisely what’s happening.

