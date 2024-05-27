This Dyson-Style cordless vacuum is $109 for Memorial Day

One of the best cordless vacuum deals comes from Walmart this Memorial Day with $41 off the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum. Usually priced at $150, it’s down to $109 which makes it highly affordable and very tempting, especially if you’re contending with lots of pet hair. We can’t say how long this deal will stick around for so assume it’ll end soon. In which case, here’s a quick overview of what to expect before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum

If you’re contending with a lot of pet hair, you need one of the best cordless vacuums around. The Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum is sure to help. It has a brushless 20,000 Pa digital motor which is designed to reduce friction while still maintaining peak power, high durability, and even good battery life of up to 40 minutes. Alongside the digital motor, it has up to 9,500 RPM via the brush head.

The Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum has three different speeds appreciating that you’re handling different surfaces such as a hard floor or a thick carpet. A clear LED display means that you can easily see which speed you’ve chosen while there are six daylight-bright LED lights in the brush head which light up the area you’re tackling. That’s particularly useful when cleaning up debris under furniture such as tables or your couch.

Talking of couches, the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum can easily be converted to a handheld vac so you can clean up such areas without any bother. It’s highly adaptable like that with an easy to empty dust cup once you’ve wrapped up. So easy that it only takes one finger to release and empty, with the dust cup and filters easily washable before reusing them.

If you want something a little more hands-on than the best robot vacuums, the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum is an inexpensive way of having plenty of control over your surroundings and how clean things are. Its 3-stage filtration system ensures it removes 99.99% of particles with the HEPA filter keeping things clean too. With its wide range of accessories, the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum is always going to keep things clean.

Usually priced at $150, the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum is down to $109 for a limited time as part of the Walmart Memorial Day sales. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

