 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Memorial Day Keurig Deals: Get a coffee maker from just $59

By

If there is one item we need all year long, it is coffee. That makes Memorial Day a perfect time to shop for a Keurig machine and K-Cups, as both are on sale at the moment. You can even get an iced coffee machine from Keurig for the long, hot days of summer. There’s a lot to choose from, though, and a ton of imitation products out there as well. So, if you want one of the best coffee makers on a discount, try one of these Keurig Memorial Day deals.

Our favorite Memorial Day Keurig deal

A marketing image for the Keurig K-Iced Essentials Iced and Hot machine.
Keurig

If there is one thing that we want to do this summer, especially if you’re in the south where temps are already rising fast, it is to stay cool. Yet, coffee is also alluring as a hot beverage, too. This Keurig coffee maker, the Keurig K-Iced Essentials Iced and Hot Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, gives you the best of both worlds. If you’re feeling up for a cool cuppa you can get 12 oz. of it from a brilliant method of brewing that starts ultra hot and tapers down to slow ice melt, giving you a cup that feels full strength despite being on ice. Feeling more classic? Throw in the ceramic mug and get a hot serving of 6, 8, or 10 oz. The Keurig has a large reservoir of 32 oz., giving you enough time to get get a few cups of coffee in between fillings.

You’ll also enjoy how convenient the Keurig K-Iced Hot and Cold is, with three features that stand out right away. First, the Keurig turns off automatically, meaning you can take your coffee and run, not worrying about leaving a hot machine on for lengthy periods on accident. Secondly, its tall reservoir tray can take your own tumbler or smart water bottle up to 7-inches tall and even if you do make a mistake in your positioning, don’t worry too much as the cup holder sits atop the reservoir tray that can “soak up” a full brew’s worth of spilled coffee. Thirdly, while K-Cups are convenient, this is also compatible with the insert that lets you brew your own coffee, should you have it.

Related

This represents one of the best coffee maker deals going on at the moment, at least for this versatile of a Keurig. Normally, the Keurig K-Iced Hot and Cold would be $79, but you can get it now for just $59. That is a savings of $20 for you if you simply tap the button below.

Other Memorial Day Keurig deals we love

Believe it or not, this isn’t the only Keurig deal worth looking at this Memorial Day. The best early Memorial Day discounts happening now for Keurig include other Keurig machines as well as some good discounts on K-Cups for nice coffees (and even teas that you can also brew via Keurig). Here’s what we’re looking at and think that you should buy during this season:

  • The Original Donut Shop, K-Cup Pods, 48 Count —
  • Dunkin’ Cinnamania Coffee, K-Cup Pods, 60 Count —
  • Keurig K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker —
  • Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker —
  • Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup and Single Serve Coffee Maker —
  • Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Memorial Day power tool deals: Save on DeWalt, Bosch, and more
A DeWalt Power Tool Set on a white background.

If you’re working on home renovations in the near future, you need some awesome power tools to ensure you get the work done quickly and to a high degree of detail. Fortunately, there are some great early Memorial Day power tool deals going on right now. We’ve picked out some of our favorites from major brands like Bosch, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and many others. Whatever your plans for your home, these power tools will help you out. Here are the highlights.
Best Bosch Memorial Day power tool deals

Bosch is a well-respected brand for developing all kinds of high-end products from kitchen appliances to power tools. Its power tool range has a super cool looking aesthetic while also offering plenty of great functionality. It’s a brand worth checking out, especially while on sale as part of the early Memorial Day power tool deals going on.

Read more
Best coffee maker deals: Cuisinart, Ninja, Mr. Coffee starting at $20
The Mr. Coffee 5-cup coffee maker on a kitchen stand.

For some, the first cup of coffee in the morning is one of the most important things, and they can't start the day without them. That's why having a good coffee maker or espresso machine can make a world of difference for folks who rely heavily on a good mug of coffee. That said, grabbing yourself a machine that will brew your favorite beverage at a good price can be a bit tricky, especially with some of the more budget options having questionable quality. As such, we have done our best to go out and scour various retailers for our favorite coffee maker deals to help save you some hassle. If you're only interested in single-serve pod coffee makers, check out our separate list of Keurig deals.
Mr. Coffee 5-cup coffee maker -- $25, was $40

This coffee maker makes up to 25 ounces of coffee at a time, which is just right for two 12-ounce cups. Its compact design fits nicely into small spaces, making it a great consideration for apartment renters and small offices. This is also a good coffee maker if you find yourself in a constant hurry in the morning, as it has an auto-pause feature that lets you grab a cup before brewing is finished and a two-hour auto shut-off that turns off the coffee maker so you don’t have to.

Read more
Best vacuum deals: Cordless to corded, Dyson to Bissell
LG CordZero all in one stick vacuum with auto empty dock.

Vacuuming can certainly be a chore, but having a good vacuum can make that chore a lot easier, even if it's not necessarily the best vacuums on the market. Even the best robot vacuums don't necessarily compare to a more traditional one that has more power and can pick up more heavy-duty debris and dirt. Luckily, there are a lot of excellent offers on corded vacuums and cordless vacuum deals, and we've done the legwork so you don't have to by collecting some of our favorites below. That said, if you don't feel you have to pick up that much dirt, then you can always check out some of these great robot vacuum deals and Roomba deals instead.
Black + Decker 3-in-1 corded vacuum — $24, was $40

This 3-in-1 corded vacuum by Black + Decker is a great entry-level vacuuming option. It’s something to consider if you have hardwood floors or small spaces to keep clean, such as dorm rooms and apartments. Still it can handle things like area rugs, low-pie carpeting, stairs, upholstery, and car interiors. It has an ultra-light design that makes it easy to move around, as well as easy-glide wheels that make vacuuming easy as well.

Read more