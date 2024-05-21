If there is one item we need all year long, it is coffee. That makes Memorial Day a perfect time to shop for a Keurig machine and K-Cups, as both are on sale at the moment. You can even get an iced coffee machine from Keurig for the long, hot days of summer. There’s a lot to choose from, though, and a ton of imitation products out there as well. So, if you want one of the best coffee makers on a discount, try one of these Keurig Memorial Day deals.

Our favorite Memorial Day Keurig deal

If there is one thing that we want to do this summer, especially if you’re in the south where temps are already rising fast, it is to stay cool. Yet, coffee is also alluring as a hot beverage, too. This Keurig coffee maker, the Keurig K-Iced Essentials Iced and Hot Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, gives you the best of both worlds. If you’re feeling up for a cool cuppa you can get 12 oz. of it from a brilliant method of brewing that starts ultra hot and tapers down to slow ice melt, giving you a cup that feels full strength despite being on ice. Feeling more classic? Throw in the ceramic mug and get a hot serving of 6, 8, or 10 oz. The Keurig has a large reservoir of 32 oz., giving you enough time to get get a few cups of coffee in between fillings.

You’ll also enjoy how convenient the Keurig K-Iced Hot and Cold is, with three features that stand out right away. First, the Keurig turns off automatically, meaning you can take your coffee and run, not worrying about leaving a hot machine on for lengthy periods on accident. Secondly, its tall reservoir tray can take your own tumbler or smart water bottle up to 7-inches tall and even if you do make a mistake in your positioning, don’t worry too much as the cup holder sits atop the reservoir tray that can “soak up” a full brew’s worth of spilled coffee. Thirdly, while K-Cups are convenient, this is also compatible with the insert that lets you brew your own coffee, should you have it.

This represents one of the best coffee maker deals going on at the moment, at least for this versatile of a Keurig. Normally, the Keurig K-Iced Hot and Cold would be $79, but you can get it now for just $59. That is a savings of $20 for you if you simply tap the button below.

Other Memorial Day Keurig deals we love

Believe it or not, this isn’t the only Keurig deal worth looking at this Memorial Day. The best early Memorial Day discounts happening now for Keurig include other Keurig machines as well as some good discounts on K-Cups for nice coffees (and even teas that you can also brew via Keurig). Here’s what we’re looking at and think that you should buy during this season:

