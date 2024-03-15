Having trouble staying hydrated? Or maybe you want something with a bit more flash than a traditional water bottle? Then consider picking up a smart water bottle. These unique products come in all shapes and sizes, offering everything from water intake tracking to water sanitation via UV lights. Some even use companion mobile apps so you can easily monitor your device. They’re quite a bit more expensive than a standard water bottle — but if you’re serious about healthy hydration, a smart water bottle is hard to beat. Here’s a look at the five best smart water bottles in 2024. This includes smart tumblers, smart water bottles for athletes, the best smart water bottle overall, and more.

The 5 best smart water bottles in 2024

Buy the Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Water if you want the best overall smart water bottle.

if you want the best overall smart water bottle. Buy the LARQ Bottle if don’t want germs and bacteria in your water.

if don’t want germs and bacteria in your water. Buy the Icewater 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle if you want an affordable alternative.

if you want an affordable alternative. Buy the Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Tumbler if you prefer to drink from a straw.

if you prefer to drink from a straw. Buy the Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle if you want a great smart water bottle for athletes.

Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Water Bottle

The best overall smart water bottle

Pros Cons Useful companion app Expensive Sleek, insulating design Bottle bodies must be handwashed Multiple available colors

Hidrate is responsible for several impressive smart water bottles, but few are as impressive as this. The Hidrate Spark Pro uses an LED smart sensor and mobile app to help track your water intake, making it easy to keep tabs on all your sips throughout the day. Aside from an app that tracks your water intake, it also monitors the location of your bottle so you don’t lose track of your $80 bottle.

Even without the smart functions the Hidrate Spark Pro is a compelling bottle, thanks to a vacuum-insulated exterior, leak proof lid, and the ability to keep water cold for 24 hours. Only its cap is dishwasher safe (so you’ll need to handwash the actual bottle) and it’s not intended for use with hot beverages. But if you can overlook those shortcomings, there’s a lot to love about this smart gadget.

Specifications Size 21 ounces Colors Black, brushed steel, deep blue Companion app Yes

LARQ Bottle

The best premium smart water bottle

Pros Cons Works with hot and cold liquids Expensive Neutralize bacteria with UV-C LED Only 17 ounces Charge lasts for up to one month

If cost isn’t an issue, the LARQ Bottle is arguably one of the most intriguing smart water bottles on the planet. It’s not smart in the traditional sense — that is, it doesn’t sync with an app to track your water intake — but instead comes with a built-in UV-C light to sanitize your water. After pressing a button on the bottle, the light will turn on for a 60-second cycle.

When the cycle is complete, any bacteria or viruses swimming around in your water will have been neutralized. Coupled with a sleek design, multiple color options, and support for both hot and cold liquids, there’s not much else like the LARQ Bottle. It’s a bit small at 17 ounces, though another 25-ounce model is available for an extra $18.

Specifications Size 17 ounces Colors Black, white, pink, blue, mint Companion app No

Icewater 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle

The best budget smart water bottle

Pros Cons Great price Uninspired design LED alerts No water intake tracking Stainless steel construction

The Icewater 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle is about as quirky as a water bottle can get. Along with carrying your water, it serves as a Bluetooth speaker to play music and can pulse its lights to remind you to stay hydrated. There’s no advanced stat tracking, but for a smart bottle under $25, you’d be hard-pressed to find another product like it.

At the bottom of the bottle, you’ll find the Bluetooth speaker, which can be removed so you don’t have to lift it towards your mouth every time you want to get a sip of water. Its overall design is a bit lackluster, but that’s a minor tradeoff when shopping in this price bracket. Consider giving it a look if you want a fun gadget for your next workout or camping trip.

Specifications Size 18 ounces Colors Black Companion app No

Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Tumbler

The best smart tumbler

Pros Cons Durable design Expensive Multiple available colors Bottle isn’t dishwasher safe Useful companion app

The Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Tumbler is remarkably similar to the Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Water Bottle. But instead of a wide mouthpiece, it comes with a straw that can be inserted through its sliding mouthpiece. Aside from that difference, much is shared between the two products.

This includes access to the same mobile app for stat tracking, a vacuum-insulated design, and a glowing puck that lets you know when it’s time to take another sip. It’s slightly smaller than our favorite Hidrate smart bottle at 20 ounces, but that’s a minor knock on an otherwise well-rounded smart tumbler.

Specifications Size 20 ounces Colors Black, stainless steel, sea glass Companion app Yes

Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle

The best smart water bottle for athletes

Pros Cons Looks like a traditional sports bottle Might be excessive for most users Works with Sweat Patch and Gx app Use Gx Pods to add flavor

Looking for a smart water bottle to bring to the gym or your next softball game? Then the Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle might be the perfect fit. Designed to work with Gx Sweat Patch and Gx App, the Smart Gx Bottle makes it easy to monitor how much water you need to stay on track for your goals. Best of all, it works with Gatorade’s Gx Pods lineup, so you can quickly add a pop of flavor to your drink.

Unlike other bottles on this list, this one is designed with plastic — meaning your drink won’t stay cold for very long. That’s no big deal if you’re using it during a workout, but if you want to bring this to the office or on an all-day adventure, expect to be drinking lukewarm water by the end of the day. And while it’s great that it works with the Gx Sweat Patch and Gx App, all those stat tracking features might be overkill for the typical user.

Specifications Size 30 ounces Colors Grey Companion app Yes

How we chose the best smart water bottles

There are tons of smart water bottles on the market, but not all of them are worth your time and money. Here’s a look at how we picked out the best smart water bottles of 2024.

Useful features

Beyond keeping your drink cold (or warm), a smart water bottle needs to do something useful. This typically comes in the form of water intake tracking, though there are plenty of other cool features available on the market for all sorts of needs.

Companion apps

A smart water bottle typically uses a companion app to access its unique features. If it does, the app should be easy to use and capable of adjusting every available setting. If it doesn’t use an app, then you should be able to control the gadget directly from the bottle without any fuss.

Durable, insulated design

Aside from being “smart,” a smart water bottle needs to work as a traditional water bottle. This means products with durable construction and good insulating properties are favored over their plastic counterparts.

Easy to clean

Wedging your hand into a water bottle isn’t easy for everyone, and rising out straws and lids can be a hassle. Smart water bottles that are dishwasher safe are preferred over models that need to be hand-washed.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

Editors' Recommendations