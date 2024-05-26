This EcoFlow solar portable power station bundle is $1,000 off

It’s never a bad idea to have a portable power station, whether as a backup energy source for blackouts or to keep your electronic devices running when you’re on the road or camping. The good ones tend to be expensive though, which is why there’s always high demand for portable power station deals. Check out this bundle — the EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 with a 220W solar panel at $1,000 off from Amazon, so instead of $2,399, you’ll only have to pay $1,399. It’s still not cheap, but you may regret not taking advantage of this offer when you find yourself needing a portable power station in the future.

Why you should buy the EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 with 220W solar panel

The EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 is a portable power station with a large capacity of 2016Wh, which is enough to fully charge a smartphone 175 times or keep a refrigerator running for up to 28 hours, to illustrate how much energy it can store. It’s not only meant to be used indoors though, as it’s easy to carry with you during your travels as it weighs just 48 pounds, and it comes with a durable chassis with an IP68 waterproof rating. There’s a lot of ports on the EcoFlow Delta Max 2000, so you’ll be able to plug in everything that you’ll need power for.

The 220W solar panel that comes with the EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 in this bundle can fully charge the portable power station in just over two hours, allowing you to harness the sun’s energy. There are other ways to recharge the power station though, such as through an AC outlet or your car. The EcoFlow app will allow you to monitor and control the portable power station even from afar.

There are a lot of reasons why you should buy the EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 with 220W solar panel, and Amazon adds to that list with a $1,000 discount on the bundle’s original price of $2,399, bringing it down to a more reasonable $1,399. The offer is only available for a limited time though, so there should be no hesitation if you don’t want to miss out on the savings. Proceed with your purchase of the EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 with 220W solar panel immediately, as the bundle may go back to its regular price at any moment.

