Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The EcoFlow portable generator and solar panel combo is $1,000 off

By
The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max on a white background.
EcoFlow

For one of the best portable power station deals, check out what Amazon has to offer. With this limited time deal, you can buy the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max Solar Generator for $1,999. That’s a huge 33% discount from its usual price of $2,998. Saving nearly $1,000 off the regular price means that now is the perfect time to plan ahead and ensure that your home or camping trip is covered by a highly potent solar generator. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading while we take you through everything.

Why you should buy the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max Solar Generator

EcoFlow makes some of the best portable power stations around so you’re in good hands with the Delta Max series. With just a single 400W panel, the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max Solar Generator has a high conversion efficiency of up to 23% so you can top-up in just over five hours. Add another 400W panel and it charges as quickly as 2.6 hours.

The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max Solar Generator has a combined solar and AC input of 2400W with an 80% charge in just 43 minutes or you can stick with AC for 80% in 1.1 hours.

Once charged, the 2400W output means that you can run pretty much any of your home appliances. There are 15 outlets so plenty of room for everything you could need. A special X-Boost mode is available too if you want to power high-wattage appliances up to 3400W.

The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max Solar Generator has a robust and IP68 weatherproof design so it can handle the rugged outdoors. It only weighs 35.3 pounds with its foldable and compact panel having its own waterproof case which is easy to pick up and take anywhere. That makes it perfect for camping.

Once set up, the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max Solar Generator can also be used via its app. The app allows you to customize the working time of the generator to avoid peak rates, thereby saving you more on your electricity bills. You can also easily just AC or solar input to fit your needs such as prioritizing solar energy input when needed.

Working well for indoor, outdoor, and even DIY use, the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max Solar Generator is a great investment for many people. It ordinarily costs $2,998 but right now, you can buy it from Amazon for $1,999 so you save $1,000. A limited time deal, this offer won’t stick around for long. Check it out now before you miss out.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
