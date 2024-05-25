This shark self-emptying robot vacuum is $100 off for Memorial Day

Even though Memorial Day is probably the best time to get yourself some electronics, there are some great early Memorial Day deals that are worth snatching up. One great example is deals on excellent robot vacuums, like the Shark Matrix, which is also self-emptying. While it usually goes for a whopping $450, you can grab it now for just $350 from Amazon, which may still seem like a lot, but it’s so packed with features that it’s actually a steal at the lower price tag.

Why you should buy the Shark Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

The name Matrix isn’t just there to make it feel advanced and from the future, but instead describes how the Shark Matrix does its cleaning; rather than going back and forth in rows, it actually cleans along a grid. Combine that with the fact that it can go over pretty much any surface, and you get a robot vacuum that will go over a single spot multiple times, ensuring that it grabs any remaining spots of debris. It also uses 360-degree LiDAR to map your home so that it’s not constantly bumping into things or causing issues; plus, this home mapping can be used for some of its smart home features, such as setting no-go zones.

The mapping also helps with things like telling the Shark matrix to clean a specific spot for better cleaning or even scheduling certain rooms to be cleaned at certain times, which is very handy if you work from home and don’t want to be disturbed. Once the Shark Matrix is full, it goes to the base and empties itself out, with a capacity to hold up to 45 days’ worth of dust and debris, and emptying it out is pretty easy since it doesn’t need a bag, which helps bring down the ongoing costs as well. It also integrates with quite a few virtual assistants as well, so you can control it by voice, which is perfect for those who have trouble interfacing with phones.

All in all, the Shark Matrix is an excellent robot vacuum, and with the deal from Amazon bringing it down to $350 from $450, it’s a steal. That said, if it’s still a bit too pricey for you, then you may want to check out some of these other robot vacuum deals, as well as our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum so that you’re getting the best bang for your buck.

