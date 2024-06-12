 Skip to main content
This self-emptying robot vacuum is 50% off at Best Buy

The Shark RV2502AE.
If you’ve been looking for a robotic cleanup companion on the cheap, now is the time to act! As it stands, Best Buy is offering an incredible sale on one of our favorite robot vacs of 2024: the Shark RV2502AE. Usually, you can expect to pay $600 for the autonomous sweeper, but it’s been marked down to the ultra-low price of $300! While robot vacuums may not be the end-all-be-all of your carpet and tile cleanup, this AI-powered bot will scoop up enough dirt and debris to keep you away from your upright vac a little longer. 

Why you should buy the Shark RV2502AE

Robot vacuums are best used when programmed to follow a regular cleaning schedule. In many cases, you can set the vac up to start and stop a cleaning cycle without human interference. Such is the case with the Shark RV2502AE, a bot vac that comes with an automatic dirt disposal tank. This convenient accessory acts as both a charging dock and dumping ground for whatever detritus your Shark scoops up. Store up to 60 days of dirt in the bagless tank, which is also equipped with powerful HEPA filtration. Expect up to 99.7% of airborne allergens to meet their end.

Equipped with Shark’s Matrix Clean Navigation, the RV2502AE is designed to make multiple passes over the dirtiest areas of your home or business. This feature is best served by a powerful cordless vac with powerful suction though, and the RV2502AE is certainly no straggler. From floor to ceiling, even the toughest nooks and crannies don’t stand a chance!

Accuracy is the name of the game with robot vacuums, and the Shark RV2502AE uses 360-degree LiDAR technology to take a full scan of your property. This type of laser guidance is also what the Shark will use to avoid objects in its direct pathway. That means no worrying about it colliding with precious heirlooms. Better yet, you can hop into the Shark app to create virtual boundaries for your home map. When the RV2502AE comes across one, it’ll know it’s not allowed to cross. 

Other great features include Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, up to 120 minutes of battery life, and rollers and brushes that are designed to dig up as much pet hair as possible. 

Best Buy offers plenty of robot vacuum deals, but the half-off markdown on the Shark RV2502AE is a savings we couldn’t bear to not write about. That’s $300 off the normal price of $600!

