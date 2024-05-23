 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google’s Nest Learning Smart Thermostat is $70 off for Memorial Day

By
smart home Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation
Google

Best Buy has some fantastic Nest thermostat deals this Memorial Day with $70 off the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat. Normally priced at $250, it’s down to $180 for a limited time making now the perfect time to upgrade your smart home for less. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading and we’ll tell you all about the wonders of the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat

One of the best smart thermostats around, the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat is a great way to keep on top of your energy needs and even save you money along the way. It learns your habits before adjusting automatically so there’s no need for you to change things for yourself. By learning your schedule, the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat adjusts the temperature as needed, programming itself to keep you comfortable while also saving you energy and money.

Taking around 60 minutes to install before simply needing a week to learn your habits, the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat soon does all the hard work for you. You can adjust the temperature via the app or through the device itself, but there’s rarely much need to do it yourself. There’s always Google Assistant and Alexa support too if you prefer to use your voice to issue commands.

Related

As extra peace of mind, the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat also monitors all your equipment, sending service reminders as needed, and telling you if anything is not working correctly. It’ll also send you a heads up if your home’s temperature is dangerously hot or cold, right down to telling you if you need to replace an air filter in your cooling system.

The Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat is perfect for anyone with a busy lifestyle who still wants to maintain their home well. It’ll keep you warm and cool as needed, and is smarter than you’re going to be at acknowledging when temperatures need to be tweaked.

Usually costing $250, the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat is down to $180 right now at Best Buy. The $70 saving is a huge chunk of the regular price making this a great time to buy. Check it out now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
DeWalt Memorial Day Sale: Save on power tools and accessories
A man wearing the DeWalt Impact Holster.

DeWalt power tools and accessories are known for being well built, affordably priced, and having great customer satisfaction. They also tend to have great sales around the holidays. We found the best early discounts on their tools and accessories going on right now as a result of early Memorial Day sales. That means plenty of tools in the 20V Max line, supported by DeWalt's popular 20V battery. Whether you're wanting to get introduced to the 20V Max system, pick up extra tools for your existing 20V kit, or even pick up accessories for DeWalt tools, these power tool deals are right for you.
Best DeWalt power tool Memorial Day deals

The big thing to know about early DeWalt Memorial Day sales for power tools is that everything is devided between kits and "tool only" offers. Kits include the needed battery and charger, associated tools with the deal, and also come with a complementary tool bag. If you're looking for great power tools, but don't have any company's battery yet, going with a kit is hands down the way to go. While the 10-tool kit, which includes everything seen in the image above, is an obvious purchase for someone wanting to get everything now, going for a simple drill/driver kit is another way to start building a tool set that matches your needs. Already a DeWalt fan with a 20V Max battery? Now's the time to stock up on the "tool only" items to round out your collection.

Read more
Best Memorial Day power tool deals: Save on DeWalt, Bosch, and more
A DeWalt Power Tool Set on a white background.

If you’re working on home renovations in the near future, you need some awesome power tools to ensure you get the work done quickly and to a high degree of detail. Fortunately, there are some great early Memorial Day power tool deals going on right now. We’ve picked out some of our favorites from major brands like Bosch, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and many others. Whatever your plans for your home, these power tools will help you out. Here are the highlights.
Best Bosch Memorial Day power tool deals

Bosch is a well-respected brand for developing all kinds of high-end products from kitchen appliances to power tools. Its power tool range has a super cool looking aesthetic while also offering plenty of great functionality. It’s a brand worth checking out, especially while on sale as part of the early Memorial Day power tool deals going on.

Read more
Best security camera deals: Ring, Arlo, Blink and more on sale
These are the best security camera deals available right now
Prime Day 2022 security camera deals graphic.

Home security is one of the most important things for peace of mind, and putting out a few home security cameras can certainly help alleviate any fears and issues around that. They can also sometimes act as deterrents for would-be trespassers while also working as a great two-way communication device for delivery folks. There are quite a few options for home security cameras, whether you want something wired or prefer to go with wireless security cameras so you don't have to pull cables. You might also want something simple like Ring camera deals. Either way, we've gone out and collected some of our favorite home security camera deals for you down below to save you the hassle.
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Security Camera -- $45, was $50

While this is ostensibly made for your garage, there's no reason the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage can't work for other uses as well, especially if you don't need the highest quality of recording. It has an HD camera, which isn't a ton, but it does have an impressive 130-degree field of view. The MyQ also connects through dual-band Wi-Fi for a better connection, and it even has two-way communication, which is impressive for something at this price bracket.

Read more