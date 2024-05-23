Best Buy has some fantastic Nest thermostat deals this Memorial Day with $70 off the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat. Normally priced at $250, it’s down to $180 for a limited time making now the perfect time to upgrade your smart home for less. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading and we’ll tell you all about the wonders of the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat

One of the best smart thermostats around, the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat is a great way to keep on top of your energy needs and even save you money along the way. It learns your habits before adjusting automatically so there’s no need for you to change things for yourself. By learning your schedule, the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat adjusts the temperature as needed, programming itself to keep you comfortable while also saving you energy and money.

Taking around 60 minutes to install before simply needing a week to learn your habits, the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat soon does all the hard work for you. You can adjust the temperature via the app or through the device itself, but there’s rarely much need to do it yourself. There’s always Google Assistant and Alexa support too if you prefer to use your voice to issue commands.

As extra peace of mind, the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat also monitors all your equipment, sending service reminders as needed, and telling you if anything is not working correctly. It’ll also send you a heads up if your home’s temperature is dangerously hot or cold, right down to telling you if you need to replace an air filter in your cooling system.

The Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat is perfect for anyone with a busy lifestyle who still wants to maintain their home well. It’ll keep you warm and cool as needed, and is smarter than you’re going to be at acknowledging when temperatures need to be tweaked.

Usually costing $250, the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat is down to $180 right now at Best Buy. The $70 saving is a huge chunk of the regular price making this a great time to buy. Check it out now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations